Summary

India Infrastructure Trust was set up by Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd. (Sponsor) on November 22, 2018, as a contributory irrevocable trust under provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on January 23, 2019.The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, by initially acquiring the Initial Portfolio Asset in the first instance and to make investments in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI InvIT Regulations.The Sponsor of the Trust is Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd (Sponsor), a private company incorporated in Singapore. The Sponsor is part of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) group. BAM is a global alternative asset manager, with approximately US$332 billion of assets under management worldwide, as on September 30, 2018. Brookfields infrastructure group owns and operates one of the largest infrastructure portfolios in the world, with approximately US$54 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. Brookfield Infrastructures assets under management span the utilities, transport, energy and renewable power sectors, and include operations throughout North America, South America, India, Australia, Europe and Asia. Brookfield has been active in India since 2009 and has

