Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹91
Prev. Close₹91
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.75
Day's High₹91
Day's Low₹91
52 Week's High₹98.5
52 Week's Low₹85.95
Book Value₹128.46
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,042.4
P/E5.53
EPS16.47
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,228.29
4,708.15
5,157.95
5,580.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,890.4
1,304.39
1,831.35
1,887.11
Net Worth
6,118.69
6,012.54
6,989.3
7,467.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
598.44
792.27
2,482.47
31.09
yoy growth (%)
-24.46
-68.08
7,884.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
580.41
778.25
2,340.79
-62.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.58
-1.73
0
Working capital
-50.2
47.74
6.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.46
-68.08
7,884.78
Op profit growth
-25.48
-68.45
-4,819.02
EBIT growth
-25.42
-68.36
-5,265.95
Net profit growth
-25.44
-66.79
-3,861.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2,789.69
2,622.65
1,817.44
2,437.45
28.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,789.69
2,622.65
1,817.44
2,437.45
28.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.45
11.11
7.55
6.69
4.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.06
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.91
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.24
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.13
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prateek Shroff
Managing Director
Akhil Mehrotra
Independent Director
Arun Balakrishnan
Independent Director
Chaitanya Pande
Independent Director
Kavita Venugopal
Non Executive Director
Varun Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIKAS PRAKASH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Infrastructure Trust
Summary
India Infrastructure Trust was set up by Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd. (Sponsor) on November 22, 2018, as a contributory irrevocable trust under provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on January 23, 2019.The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, by initially acquiring the Initial Portfolio Asset in the first instance and to make investments in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI InvIT Regulations.The Sponsor of the Trust is Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd (Sponsor), a private company incorporated in Singapore. The Sponsor is part of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) group. BAM is a global alternative asset manager, with approximately US$332 billion of assets under management worldwide, as on September 30, 2018. Brookfields infrastructure group owns and operates one of the largest infrastructure portfolios in the world, with approximately US$54 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. Brookfield Infrastructures assets under management span the utilities, transport, energy and renewable power sectors, and include operations throughout North America, South America, India, Australia, Europe and Asia. Brookfield has been active in India since 2009 and has
Read More
The India Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹6042.40 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of India Infrastructure Trust is 5.53 and 0.71 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹85.95 and ₹98.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24
India Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at -2.44%, 1 Year at -7.61%, 6 Month at -1.09%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 0.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.