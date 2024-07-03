iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Share Price

91
(0.00%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91
  • Day's High91
  • 52 Wk High98.5
  • Prev. Close91
  • Day's Low91
  • 52 Wk Low 85.95
  • Turnover (lac)22.75
  • P/E5.53
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value128.46
  • EPS16.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,042.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

India Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

91

Prev. Close

91

Turnover(Lac.)

22.75

Day's High

91

Day's Low

91

52 Week's High

98.5

52 Week's Low

85.95

Book Value

128.46

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,042.4

P/E

5.53

EPS

16.47

Divi. Yield

0

India Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.1056

Record Date: 15 Oct, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

India Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

India Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.97%

Institutions: 8.97%

Non-Institutions: 16.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,228.29

4,708.15

5,157.95

5,580.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,890.4

1,304.39

1,831.35

1,887.11

Net Worth

6,118.69

6,012.54

6,989.3

7,467.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

598.44

792.27

2,482.47

31.09

yoy growth (%)

-24.46

-68.08

7,884.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

580.41

778.25

2,340.79

-62.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.58

-1.73

0

Working capital

-50.2

47.74

6.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.46

-68.08

7,884.78

Op profit growth

-25.48

-68.45

-4,819.02

EBIT growth

-25.42

-68.36

-5,265.95

Net profit growth

-25.44

-66.79

-3,861.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2,789.69

2,622.65

1,817.44

2,437.45

28.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,789.69

2,622.65

1,817.44

2,437.45

28.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.45

11.11

7.55

6.69

4.44

View Annually Results

India Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.06

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.91

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.24

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.13

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prateek Shroff

Managing Director

Akhil Mehrotra

Independent Director

Arun Balakrishnan

Independent Director

Chaitanya Pande

Independent Director

Kavita Venugopal

Non Executive Director

Varun Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIKAS PRAKASH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Infrastructure Trust

Summary

India Infrastructure Trust was set up by Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd. (Sponsor) on November 22, 2018, as a contributory irrevocable trust under provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on January 23, 2019.The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, by initially acquiring the Initial Portfolio Asset in the first instance and to make investments in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI InvIT Regulations.The Sponsor of the Trust is Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd (Sponsor), a private company incorporated in Singapore. The Sponsor is part of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) group. BAM is a global alternative asset manager, with approximately US$332 billion of assets under management worldwide, as on September 30, 2018. Brookfields infrastructure group owns and operates one of the largest infrastructure portfolios in the world, with approximately US$54 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. Brookfield Infrastructures assets under management span the utilities, transport, energy and renewable power sectors, and include operations throughout North America, South America, India, Australia, Europe and Asia. Brookfield has been active in India since 2009 and has
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The India Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹6042.40 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of India Infrastructure Trust is 5.53 and 0.71 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Infrastructure Trust is ₹85.95 and ₹98.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of India Infrastructure Trust?

India Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at -2.44%, 1 Year at -7.61%, 6 Month at -1.09%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 0.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of India Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 8.98 %
Public - 16.02 %

