To The Unitholders of India Infrastructure Trust Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of India Infrastructure Trust ("the Trust"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity, Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, Standalone Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value as at March 31, 2024, Standalone Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value and Net Distributable Cash Flows for the year ended on that date as an additional disclosure in accordance with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/115, dated July 06, 2023 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (together hereinafter referred as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder read with the SEBI master Circular number SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/115, dated July 06, 2023 (the "InvIT Regulations") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with the InvIT Regulations, of the state of affairs of the Trust as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its changes in unitholders equity, its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and net distributable cash flows for the year ended on that date and other financial information of the Trust.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Trust in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI and have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 12.2 of the standalone financial statements, which describes the presentation of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" to comply with InvIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Fair valuation of Investment in Non- convertible debentures ("NCDs"): Principal audit procedures performed included the following: The valuation of investment in Non- convertible debentures (NCDs) of Pipeline Infrastructure Limited, the SPV of the Trust ("IIT NCDs), was a key area of audit focus due to degree of complexity and judgement involved in valuing the NCDs. Our audit procedures related to the discount rate and the interest rate at which the SPV will be able to refinance its external listed NCDs, used to determine the fair value of the investment in NCDs included the following, among others As at March 31, 2024, fair value of these IIT NCDs was Rs. 6,051.16 crores. These NCDs are measured at fair value and classified as "Level 3" of the fair value hierarchy. • We obtained the independent valuers valuation report to obtain an understanding of the source of information used by the independent valuer in determining the assumption. The fair value of these IIT NCDs is determined by an independent valuer using discounted cash flow method. • We tested the reasonableness of inputs, shared by management with the independent valuer, by comparing it to source information used in preparing the inputs such as schedule of Equated Yearly Instalments. While there are several assumptions that are required to determine the fair value of IIT NCDs, the assumptions with the highest degree of estimate, subjectivity and impact on fair value are the discount rate and the interest rate at which the SPV will be able to refinance its external listed NCDs. Auditing these assumptions required a high degree of auditor judgment as the estimates made by the independent valuer contain significant measurement uncertainty. • We evaluated the Trusts fair valuation specialists competence to perform the valuation.. Refer Note 26 to the standalone financial statements. • We also involved our internal fair valuation specialists to independently determine fair value of the IIT NCDs on the balance sheet date, which included assessment of the reasonableness of the discount rate and the interest rate at which the SPV will be able to refinance its external listed NCDs, used by management in valuation. • We compared the fair value determined by the Trust with that determined by our internal fair valuation specialist to assess the reasonableness of the fair valuation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager) acting in its capacity as an Investment Manager of the Trust is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of the Investment Manager but does not include the standalone financiaI statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The Report of the Investment Manager is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available. and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the Report of the Investment Manager, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager ("the Board") is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in unitholders equity, cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, total returns at fair value and net distributable cash flows for the year ended on that date and other financial information of the Trust in conformity with the InvIT Regulations and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1) (a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) to the extent not inconsistent with InvIT Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records for safeguarding the assets of the Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board is responsible for assessing the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board either intends to liquidate the Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Trust.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Trusts internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Trust to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by InvIT Regulations, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity, Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, Standalone Statement of Net Assets at fair value, Standalone Statement of Total Return at fair value and the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account of the Trust;

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with the InvIT Regulations.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117366W/ W100018)

Rajendra Sharma

Partner

(Membership No. 119925)

(UDIN:24119925BKHFZX7268)

Place: Navi Nlumbai

Date: May 24, 2024