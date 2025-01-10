iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

93.4
(-0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,228.29

4,708.15

5,157.95

5,580.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,890.4

1,304.39

1,831.35

1,887.11

Net Worth

6,118.69

6,012.54

6,989.3

7,467.76

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6,118.69

6,012.54

6,989.3

7,467.76

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,192.69

6,047.72

7,014.48

7,474.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-119.19

-35.4

-25.42

-55.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.47

49.62

48.51

4.7

Sundry Creditors

-1.82

-2.01

-3.48

-1.6

Creditor Days

2.12

0.73

Other Current Liabilities

-118.84

-83.01

-70.45

-58.62

Cash

45.19

0.22

0.24

48.86

Total Assets

6,118.69

6,012.54

6,989.3

7,467.76

