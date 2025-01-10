India Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,228.29
4,708.15
5,157.95
5,580.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,890.4
1,304.39
1,831.35
1,887.11
Net Worth
6,118.69
6,012.54
6,989.3
7,467.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6,118.69
6,012.54
6,989.3
7,467.76
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,192.69
6,047.72
7,014.48
7,474.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-119.19
-35.4
-25.42
-55.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.47
49.62
48.51
4.7
Sundry Creditors
-1.82
-2.01
-3.48
-1.6
Creditor Days
2.12
0.73
Other Current Liabilities
-118.84
-83.01
-70.45
-58.62
Cash
45.19
0.22
0.24
48.86
Total Assets
6,118.69
6,012.54
6,989.3
7,467.76
