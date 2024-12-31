India Infrastructure Trust Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
580.41
778.25
2,340.79
-62.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.58
-1.73
0
Working capital
-50.2
47.74
6.8
Other operating items
Operating
528.83
824.41
2,345.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
Free cash flow
528.83
824.41
2,345.86
Equity raised
2,716.73
2,462.64
-1,180.64
Investing
-459.94
-387.91
-5,131.06
Financing
0
0
-6,370
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,785.62
2,899.14
-10,335.84
