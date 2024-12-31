iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Infrastructure Trust Cash Flow Statement

91
(0.00%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Infrastructure Trust

India Infr Trust FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

580.41

778.25

2,340.79

-62.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.58

-1.73

0

Working capital

-50.2

47.74

6.8

Other operating items

Operating

528.83

824.41

2,345.86

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

Free cash flow

528.83

824.41

2,345.86

Equity raised

2,716.73

2,462.64

-1,180.64

Investing

-459.94

-387.91

-5,131.06

Financing

0

0

-6,370

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,785.62

2,899.14

-10,335.84

India Infr Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Infrastructure Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.