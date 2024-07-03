India Infrastructure Trust Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,378.37
1,411.32
1,190.25
1,432.4
892.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,378.37
1,411.32
1,190.25
1,432.4
892.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.75
5.7
7
4.11
5.18
Total Income
1,386.12
1,417.02
1,197.25
1,436.51
897.99
Total Expenditure
431.87
282.98
653.4
321.86
724.92
PBIDT
954.25
1,134.04
543.85
1,114.65
173.07
Interest
293.11
294.58
0
294.26
0
PBDT
661.14
839.46
543.85
820.39
173.07
Depreciation
527.46
425.9
377.37
436.19
380.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
0.56
0.56
0.82
0.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
133.07
413
165.92
383.38
-207.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
133.07
413
165.92
383.38
-207.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
133.07
413
165.92
383.38
-207.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.82
6.22
2.97
5.77
-3.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4,708.15
6,640
5,580.66
5,157.95
5,580.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.23
80.35
45.69
77.81
19.38
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.65
29.26
13.93
26.76
-23.27
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.