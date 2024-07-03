iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,378.37

1,411.32

1,190.25

1,432.4

892.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,378.37

1,411.32

1,190.25

1,432.4

892.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.75

5.7

7

4.11

5.18

Total Income

1,386.12

1,417.02

1,197.25

1,436.51

897.99

Total Expenditure

431.87

282.98

653.4

321.86

724.92

PBIDT

954.25

1,134.04

543.85

1,114.65

173.07

Interest

293.11

294.58

0

294.26

0

PBDT

661.14

839.46

543.85

820.39

173.07

Depreciation

527.46

425.9

377.37

436.19

380.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

0.56

0.56

0.82

0.8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

133.07

413

165.92

383.38

-207.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

133.07

413

165.92

383.38

-207.78

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

133.07

413

165.92

383.38

-207.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.82

6.22

2.97

5.77

-3.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4,708.15

6,640

5,580.66

5,157.95

5,580.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.23

80.35

45.69

77.81

19.38

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

9.65

29.26

13.93

26.76

-23.27

