India Infrastructure Trust Profit & Loss Statement

91
(0.00%)
Dec 31, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR India Infrastructure Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

598.44

792.27

2,482.47

31.09

yoy growth (%)

-24.46

-68.08

7,884.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-21.26

-17.71

-26.69

-83.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.55

2.23

1.07

267.38

Operating profit

577.18

774.56

2,455.78

-52.04

OPM

96.44

97.76

98.92

-167.38

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-119.24

-14.57

Other income

3.23

3.69

4.25

4.42

Profit before tax

580.41

778.25

2,340.79

-62.19

Taxes

-1.38

-1.58

-1.73

0

Tax rate

-0.23

-0.2

-0.07

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

579.03

776.67

2,339.06

-62.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

579.03

776.67

2,339.06

-62.19

yoy growth (%)

-25.44

-66.79

-3,861.15

NPM

96.75

98.03

94.22

-200.03

