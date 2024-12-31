Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
598.44
792.27
2,482.47
31.09
yoy growth (%)
-24.46
-68.08
7,884.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-21.26
-17.71
-26.69
-83.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.55
2.23
1.07
267.38
Operating profit
577.18
774.56
2,455.78
-52.04
OPM
96.44
97.76
98.92
-167.38
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-119.24
-14.57
Other income
3.23
3.69
4.25
4.42
Profit before tax
580.41
778.25
2,340.79
-62.19
Taxes
-1.38
-1.58
-1.73
0
Tax rate
-0.23
-0.2
-0.07
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
579.03
776.67
2,339.06
-62.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
579.03
776.67
2,339.06
-62.19
yoy growth (%)
-25.44
-66.79
-3,861.15
NPM
96.75
98.03
94.22
-200.03
