|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.66
-25.56
8,524.65
Op profit growth
100.45
-20.96
-3,075.66
EBIT growth
613.51
-63.7
-864.93
Net profit growth
-228.62
103.87
120.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
75.62
54.57
51.4
-148.97
EBIT margin
43.89
8.89
18.24
-205.76
Net profit margin
21.19
-23.83
-8.7
-341.09
RoCE
8.15
1.06
2.68
RoNW
2.51
-1.25
-0.52
RoA
0.98
-0.71
-0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.65
-7.65
-3.47
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.74
-19.25
-15.73
-1.74
Book value per share
47.9
116.47
140.42
159.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.2
0
P/CEPS
-20.66
P/B
2.04
EV/EBIDTA
6.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.25
0.37
-9.21
31.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.52
23.79
19.43
Inventory days
17.08
22.48
16.82
Creditor days
-186.08
-233.53
-97.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.93
-0.27
-0.65
3.88
Net debt / equity
2.02
0.81
0.68
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
3.28
6.41
5.17
-148.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.56
-0.83
-1.39
Other costs
-23.18
-43.85
-47.76
-247.58
