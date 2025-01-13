iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Key Ratios

93.8
(0.43%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.66

-25.56

8,524.65

Op profit growth

100.45

-20.96

-3,075.66

EBIT growth

613.51

-63.7

-864.93

Net profit growth

-228.62

103.87

120.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

75.62

54.57

51.4

-148.97

EBIT margin

43.89

8.89

18.24

-205.76

Net profit margin

21.19

-23.83

-8.7

-341.09

RoCE

8.15

1.06

2.68

RoNW

2.51

-1.25

-0.52

RoA

0.98

-0.71

-0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.65

-7.65

-3.47

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.74

-19.25

-15.73

-1.74

Book value per share

47.9

116.47

140.42

159.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.2

0

P/CEPS

-20.66

P/B

2.04

EV/EBIDTA

6.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.25

0.37

-9.21

31.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.52

23.79

19.43

Inventory days

17.08

22.48

16.82

Creditor days

-186.08

-233.53

-97.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.93

-0.27

-0.65

3.88

Net debt / equity

2.02

0.81

0.68

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

3.28

6.41

5.17

-148.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.56

-0.83

-1.39

Other costs

-23.18

-43.85

-47.76

-247.58

