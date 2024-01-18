Dividend 9 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025 3.2041 3.2041 Final

Declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.2041 per Unit payable as under - Return of Capital - Rs. 1.8985 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.3056 per Unit Tuesday, January 14, 2025 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders, which will be paid on or before Monday, January 20, 2025.

Dividend 7 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024 4.1056 4.1056 Final

Declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.1056 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9162 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.1894 per Unit

Dividend 5 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024 4.182 4.182 Final

India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Distribution of Rs. 4.182 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.6059 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.5761 per Unit

Dividend 15 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024 5.6869 5.6869 Final