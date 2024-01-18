|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|3.2041
|3.2041
|Final
|Declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.2041 per Unit payable as under - Return of Capital - Rs. 1.8985 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.3056 per Unit Tuesday, January 14, 2025 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders, which will be paid on or before Monday, January 20, 2025.
|Dividend
|7 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|4.1056
|4.1056
|Final
|Declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.1056 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9162 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.1894 per Unit
|Dividend
|5 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|4.182
|4.182
|Final
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Distribution of Rs. 4.182 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.6059 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.5761 per Unit
|Dividend
|15 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|5.6869
|5.6869
|Final
|Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of India Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, April 8, 2024, inter alia, has declared a total distribution of Rs. 5.6869 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9298 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 3.7357 per Unit Miscellaneous Income - Rs. 0.0214 per Unit
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.