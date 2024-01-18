iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Dividend

93.8
(0.43%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

India Infr Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Jan 202514 Jan 202514 Jan 20253.20413.2041Final
Declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.2041 per Unit payable as under - Return of Capital - Rs. 1.8985 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.3056 per Unit Tuesday, January 14, 2025 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders, which will be paid on or before Monday, January 20, 2025.
Dividend7 Oct 202415 Oct 202415 Oct 20244.10564.1056Final
Declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.1056 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9162 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.1894 per Unit
Dividend5 Jul 202412 Jul 202413 Jul 20244.1824.182Final
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Distribution of Rs. 4.182 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.6059 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.5761 per Unit
Dividend15 Apr 202416 Apr 202417 Apr 20245.68695.6869Final
Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of India Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, April 8, 2024, inter alia, has declared a total distribution of Rs. 5.6869 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9298 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 3.7357 per Unit Miscellaneous Income - Rs. 0.0214 per Unit

