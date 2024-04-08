|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution Declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.1056 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9162 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.1894 per Unit
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
