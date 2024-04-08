iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

93.8
(0.43%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

India Infr Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting7 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution Declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.1056 per Unit payable as under: Return of Capital - Rs. 1.9162 per Unit Return on Capital - Rs. 2.1894 per Unit
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting8 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/04/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
India Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

