Sector
Market Cap(₹. Cr)
Stocks
Dividend (%)
P/E
Volumes(Shares)
Plywood Boards/Laminates
40,538.86
10
0.13
58.74
16,84,787
Real Estate Investment Trusts
94,762.64
4
2.51
32.75
7,78,754
Shipping
26,469.86
7
0.56
35.61
20,52,770
Fertilizers
1,88,253.05
19
0.46
20.45
2,12,70,828
Glass & Glass Products
36,608.41
9
0.54
28.85
18,21,106
Paper
53,549.76
22
1.05
18.27
33,17,633
Readymade Garments/ Apparells
1,49,382.96
14
0.30
61.56
10,11,985
Sugar
71,734.9
30
0.70
20.22
1,14,16,485
Paints/Varnish
3,23,382.87
7
0.85
41.21
22,33,687
Petrochemicals
35,629.42
11
1.49
44.18
21,67,654
Pharmaceuticals
23,88,679.22
121
0.34
63.23
4,87,21,090
Plastic products
2,00,749.21
39
0.14
62.99
3,24,19,968
Chemicals
8,42,929.65
112
0.46
56.77
2,36,84,350
Entertainment
1,02,178.38
46
0.23
31.57
5,97,45,102
Tobacco Products
6,44,536.28
3
2.62
27.39
3,72,83,123
Logistics
1,53,406.71
46
0.34
49.77
1,20,60,630
Realty
8,99,442.75
61
0.21
58.16
4,49,92,229
Refineries
21,29,695.04
7
4.55
21.82
4,17,04,812
Bearings
1,02,324.38
6
0.93
36.41
2,48,399
Crude Oil & Natural Gas
3,94,653.64
7
1.07
31.11
6,35,18,797
Finance
32,09,599.3
148
0.53
51.20
24,76,55,726
Non Ferrous Metals
4,21,565.38
20
0.44
45.71
2,64,27,350
Castings, Forgings & Fastners
2,01,327.65
28
0.26
40.10
81,19,382
Ceramic Products
33,345.49
9
0.27
23.56
13,77,571
Construction
52,294.17
27
0.10
35.17
4,34,16,704
Diamond, Gems and Jewellery
4,50,908.87
20
0.22
45.18
3,42,40,108
Diversified
1,08,983.72
12
0.80
24.73
1,64,11,719
Electronics
63,122.34
10
0.26
48.89
14,12,551
Insurance
12,25,076.03
11
0.54
68.28
1,29,09,940
Power Generation & Distribution
17,12,762.69
25
0.62
68.94
14,13,02,918
Auto Ancillaries
7,03,216.07
79
0.57
56.80
4,93,19,417
Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
5,16,679.85
59
0.43
55.71
5,43,42,037
IT - Hardware
20,830.09
9
0.17
43.81
13,87,144
Marine Port & Services
3,42,661.01
3
1.53
98.53
55,32,840
Mining & Mineral products
6,09,701.02
19
1.30
53.28
4,54,55,928
Air Transport Service
1,75,731.88
2
0
13.22
7,03,467
E-Commerce/App based Aggregator
6,95,863.77
28
0.13
77.37
11,31,75,806
Media - Print/Television/Radio
23,878.18
14
0.85
12.43
55,71,820
Oil Drill/Allied
4,674.49
3
0.02
14.12
2,49,346
Plantation & Plantation Products
1,12,280.36
20
0.26
51.59
37,09,534
Textiles
3,60,682.91
120
0.23
31.25
9,95,07,784
Tyres
1,71,715.46
10
0.57
28.07
24,79,554
Agro Chemicals
1,97,183.44
24
0.37
51.34
73,24,568
Banks
50,21,183.14
41
1.13
15.00
45,03,43,038
Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment
11,55,537.56
61
0.15
101.52
8,28,37,619
Leather
84,734.67
12
0.21
64.17
17,19,769
Retail
6,56,672.4
40
0.09
74.87
2,35,38,140
Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services
1,40,618.22
10
0.04
135.25
6,07,37,764
Trading
5,01,552.67
92
0.29
126.13
15,95,82,145
Consumer Durables
5,89,329.69
37
0.22
84.40
1,54,36,869
Dry cells
3,245.22
2
0.58
69.7
43,447
Ferro Alloys
9,233.12
6
0.22
8.97
2,79,100
FMCG
16,61,957.91
66
0.38
52.69
3,36,16,206
Power Infrastructure
15,845.6
2
0.01
77.42
13,06,444
Railways
63,560
1
0.82
52.83
8,59,724
Ship Building
2,443.62
1
0
90.06
14,803
Steel
9,81,047.420000001
83
0.29
48.22
10,09,01,220
Credit Rating Agencies
55,632.67
3
1.23
50.15
1,33,563
Education
5,158.47
14
0.23
76.33
12,31,567
ETF
4,33,684.85
224
0
0
11,54,22,217
Miscellaneous
3,55,812.66
137
0.25
38.98
8,34,52,853
Telecomm-Service
12,34,394.19
13
0.18
48.48
49,38,61,356
Alcoholic Beverages
2,51,998.2
14
0.36
89.42
55,40,451
Automobile
19,81,247.99
20
0.98
53.75
7,05,91,305
Cement - Products
8,107.52
6
0.52
27.27
3,14,678
Refractories
25,621.7
6
0.56
61.82
8,06,269
Gas Distribution
3,55,674.5
9
1.47
29.74
3,61,07,787
Healthcare
5,72,472.26
37
0.25
71.64
1,23,65,838
Hotels & Restaurants
2,33,921.27
30
0.36
55.23
2,20,17,100
IT - Software
45,93,898.02
143
0.78
68.53
12,00,33,351
Packaging
70,029.34
40
0.34
40.61
1,18,04,850
Aerospace & Defence
9,21,099.67
23
0.23
77.45
14,40,85,688
Cables
2,12,674.23
18
0.18
61.20
1,10,97,723
Cement
7,96,910.53
29
0.62
57.27
87,26,029
Financial Services
2,11,540.45
6
0.71
89.52
69,17,261
Infrastructure Investment Trusts
28,323.31
4
1.54
11.61
8,40,139
Stock/ Commodity Brokers
1,89,047.25
24
0.55
33.54
1,65,25,784
Computer Education
4,886.83
6
0.70
48.18
38,55,729
Edible Oil
2,02,291.39
13
0.15
30.91
54,31,719
Engineering
72,473.27
32
0.18
49.64
35,53,070
Infrastructure Developers & Operators
10,49,403.55
98
0.13
55.49
14,65,04,935
Printing & Stationery
27,729.38
10
0.44
29.57
9,54,595
Quick Service Restaurant
1,02,416.64
7
0.08
194.94
1,28,91,838
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
