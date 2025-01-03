iifl-logo-icon 1
NSE Upper/Lower Circuit

Upper/Lower Circuit

06 January, 2025 | 06:39 AM

Upper Circuit

Lower Circuit

Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.

Megastar Foods

MEGASTAR

274.17

+30.45

(12.49%)

8,437.00

Karma Energy Ltd

KARMAENG

78.37

+7.12

(9.99%)

5,464.00

Nureca

NURECA

307.5

+25.65

(9.1%)

1,338.00

Global Education

GLOBAL

79.12

+5.43

(7.36%)

224.00

UPL PP

UPLPP

252.65

+17.05

(7.23%)

6.00

DCM

DCM

112.12

+6.91

(6.56%)

3,079.00

Manaksia Alumi.

MANAKALUCO

32.11

+1.96

(6.5%)

450.00

Shiva Texyarn

SHIVATEX

234.72

+12.13

(5.44%)

67.00

Oriental Aromat.

OAL

438

+21.1

(5.06%)

35.00

JSW Holdings

JSWHL

17,765.4

+845.95

(4.99%)

190.00

Upper Circuit as per NIFTY50

Share Price

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

News
