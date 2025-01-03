06 January, 2025 | 06:39 AM
Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.
Megastar Foods
MEGASTAR
274.17
+30.45
(12.49%)
8,437.00
Karma Energy Ltd
KARMAENG
78.37
+7.12
(9.99%)
5,464.00
Nureca
NURECA
307.5
+25.65
(9.1%)
1,338.00
Global Education
GLOBAL
79.12
+5.43
(7.36%)
224.00
UPL PP
UPLPP
252.65
+17.05
(7.23%)
6.00
DCM
DCM
112.12
+6.91
(6.56%)
3,079.00
Manaksia Alumi.
MANAKALUCO
32.11
+1.96
(6.5%)
450.00
Shiva Texyarn
SHIVATEX
234.72
+12.13
(5.44%)
67.00
Oriental Aromat.
OAL
438
+21.1
(5.06%)
35.00
JSW Holdings
JSWHL
17,765.4
+845.95
(4.99%)
190.00
Upper Circuit as per NIFTY50
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
