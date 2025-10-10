No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
199.42
49.85
49.85
49.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
400.64
404.64
272.15
222.33
Net Worth
600.06
454.49
322
272.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,023.7
|41.34
|6,36,995.47
|4,133.08
|0.55
|16,437.75
|141.41
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,004.3
|255
|3,20,249.7
|329.92
|0.05
|434.37
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
308.3
|358.49
|1,95,871.75
|71.46
|0.16
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
126.45
|24.79
|1,65,251.26
|1,745.69
|1.27
|6,901.07
|41.64
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,613.65
|30.5
|1,35,772.35
|1,135.91
|0.12
|7,244.92
|280.78
Director
Gopalakrishnan Narayanan
Director
Venkatachalam Sambasivan
Director
Kannan
Manager
Rajnish Narula
Chief Executive Officer
Rajnish Narula
Director
Sankaranarayanan Radhamangalam Anantharaman
Director
Yoshiaki Matsuoka
Director
Hideaki Yokoyama
Director
Debashish Mukherjee
Director
Jaideep Singh
Company Secretary
Ashutosh P Vaidya
Chief Financial Officer
Robbert Corstiaan Vonk
Construction House 4th Floor,
5 W H Marg Ballard Estate,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: +91 22 6658 5000
Website: https://www.canararobeco.com
Email: Secretarial@canararobeco.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
