Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
199.42
49.85
49.85
49.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
400.64
404.64
272.15
222.33
Net Worth
600.06
454.49
322
272.18
Minority Interest
Debt
15.69
16.82
0
19.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.25
4.53
0
1.7
Total Liabilities
624
475.84
322
292.93
Fixed Assets
18.45
17.2
2.99
20.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
604.12
456.88
318.18
271.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.56
1.98
0.81
1.08
Networking Capital
-1.42
-2.06
-1.33
-2.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.61
34.66
23.41
16.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.56
6.24
6.01
4.7
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-52.59
-42.96
-30.75
-23.82
Cash
0.29
1.84
1.35
2.01
Total Assets
624
475.84
322
292.95
