Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,023.7
|41.34
|6,36,995.47
|4,133.08
|0.55
|16,437.75
|141.41
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,004.3
|255
|3,20,249.7
|329.92
|0.05
|434.37
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
308.3
|358.49
|1,95,871.75
|71.46
|0.16
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
126.45
|24.79
|1,65,251.26
|1,745.69
|1.27
|6,901.07
|41.64
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,613.65
|30.5
|1,35,772.35
|1,135.91
|0.12
|7,244.92
|280.78
No Record Found
