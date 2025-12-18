CPI Edges Up: A modest increase in CPI

India’s CPI inflation rose modestly to 0.71% in November 2025, from 0.25% in October, marking a mild sequential rebound after a phase of broadly lower inflation every month. Despite the uptick, headline inflation remains at very low levels, having declined sharply from a peak of 5.22% in December 2024. Food, the largest component of the CPI basket (45.52% weight), continues to play a decisive role in shaping headline inflation. Other major components include miscellaneous (28.30%), housing (10.07%), and apparel (6.53%), which keep inflation momentum sensitive to food and housing trends.
Figure: CPI – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Dec-2024
|5.22
|Jan-2025
|4.26
|Feb-2025
|3.61
|Mar-2025
|3.34
|Apr-2025
|3.16
|May-2025
|2.82
|Jun-2025
|2.1
|Jul-2025
|1.61
|Aug-2025
|2.07
|Sep-2025
|1.44
|Oct-2025
|0.25
|Nov-2025
|0.71
Figure: CPI – Components
|date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|01/11/25
|CPI.Alcohol_Tobacco_And_Narcotics
|2.96
|01/11/25
|CPI.Apparel
|1.49
|01/11/25
|CPI.Food
|-2.78
|01/11/25
|CPI.Housing
|2.95
|01/11/25
|CPI.Miscellaneous
|5.64
Source: MOSPI
CPI.Food – India’s Food Inflation Remains Deflationary
Food inflation remained in deflationary territory in November 2025, easing to -2.78% from -3.72% in October. Vegetables (-22.2%) continue to witness sharp deflation. In addition, deflation persisted in Grains and Sugars/Spices. Among other components, edible oils showed moderating inflation while it picked up in Meat and Eggs. Inflation remained almost unchanged in Fruits and Dairy.
Figure: CPI.Food – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Dec-2024
|7.69
|Jan-2025
|5.68
|Feb-2025
|3.84
|Mar-2025
|2.88
|Apr-2025
|2.14
|May-2025
|1.5
|Jun-2025
|-0.15
|Jul-2025
|-0.84
|Aug-2025
|0.05
|Sep-2025
|-1.37
|Oct-2025
|-3.72
|Nov-2025
|-2.78
Source: MOSPI
Figure: CPI.Food – Components
|date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|CPI.Dairy
|Nov-2025
|2.45
|CPI.Edible_Oils
|Nov-2025
|7.87
|CPI.Eggs
|Nov-2025
|3.77
|CPI.Fruits
|Nov-2025
|6.87
|CPI.Grains
|Nov-2025
|-3.29
|CPI.Meat
|Nov-2025
|4.0
|CPI.Packaged_Food
|Nov-2025
|3.65
|CPI.Poultry
|Nov-2025
|0.38
|CPI.Seafood
|Nov-2025
|3.25
|CPI.Sugars_And_Spices
|Nov-2025
|-1.23
|CPI.Vegetables
|Nov-2025
|-22.2
Source: MOSPI
Core_CPI – India’s Core CPI Cools Slightly, Yet Inflation Remains Resilient
Core CPI inflation in November 2025 eased slightly to 4.62%, compared with 4.70% in October, indicating a modest moderation in underlying inflation pressures. Despite the sequential dip, core inflation remains elevated and broadly range-bound in the 4.4–4.7% band after peaking around 4.74% in mid-2025. This suggests continued resilience in non-food, non-energy prices even as headline CPI remains subdued.
Figure: Core_CPI – A 3-year history
Source: MOSPI
|date
|YoY (%)
|Dec-2024
|3.91
|Jan-2025
|4.0
|Feb-2025
|4.36
|Mar-2025
|4.44
|Apr-2025
|4.43
|May-2025
|4.56
|Jun-2025
|4.74
|Jul-2025
|4.41
|Aug-2025
|4.41
|Sep-2025
|4.59
|Oct-2025
|4.7
|Nov-2025
|4.62
Supercore_CPI – India’s Supercore CPI Eases Slightly, Yet Remains Sticky
Supercore excludes housing-related components from Core CPI. Supercore CPI inflation eased to 5.12% in November 2025, compared with 5.22% in October, indicating a modest sequential moderation. A significant part of the inflation is due to inflation in precious metals like Gold and Silver..
Figure: Supercore_CPI – A 3-year history
Source: MOSPI
|date
|YoY (%)
|Dec-2024
|4.26
|Jan-2025
|4.35
|Feb-2025
|4.8
|Mar-2025
|4.86
|Apr-2025
|4.84
|May-2025
|4.98
|Jun-2025
|5.21
|Jul-2025
|4.78
|Aug-2025
|4.8
|Sep-2025
|5.06
|Oct-2025
|5.22
|Nov-2025
|5.12
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.