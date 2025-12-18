CPI Edges Up: A modest increase in CPI

India’s CPI inflation rose modestly to 0.71% in November 2025, from 0.25% in October, marking a mild sequential rebound after a phase of broadly lower inflation every month. Despite the uptick, headline inflation remains at very low levels, having declined sharply from a peak of 5.22% in December 2024. Food, the largest component of the CPI basket (45.52% weight), continues to play a decisive role in shaping headline inflation. Other major components include miscellaneous (28.30%), housing (10.07%), and apparel (6.53%), which keep inflation momentum sensitive to food and housing trends.

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Dec-2024 5.22 Jan-2025 4.26 Feb-2025 3.61 Mar-2025 3.34 Apr-2025 3.16 May-2025 2.82 Jun-2025 2.1 Jul-2025 1.61 Aug-2025 2.07 Sep-2025 1.44 Oct-2025 0.25 Nov-2025 0.71

Figure: CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%) 01/11/25 CPI.Alcohol_Tobacco_And_Narcotics 2.96 01/11/25 CPI.Apparel 1.49 01/11/25 CPI.Food -2.78 01/11/25 CPI.Housing 2.95 01/11/25 CPI.Miscellaneous 5.64

Source: MOSPI

CPI.Food – India’s Food Inflation Remains Deflationary

Food inflation remained in deflationary territory in November 2025, easing to -2.78% from -3.72% in October. Vegetables (-22.2%) continue to witness sharp deflation. In addition, deflation persisted in Grains and Sugars/Spices. Among other components, edible oils showed moderating inflation while it picked up in Meat and Eggs. Inflation remained almost unchanged in Fruits and Dairy.

Figure: CPI.Food – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Dec-2024 7.69 Jan-2025 5.68 Feb-2025 3.84 Mar-2025 2.88 Apr-2025 2.14 May-2025 1.5 Jun-2025 -0.15 Jul-2025 -0.84 Aug-2025 0.05 Sep-2025 -1.37 Oct-2025 -3.72 Nov-2025 -2.78

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI.Food – Components

date Category YoY (%) CPI.Dairy Nov-2025 2.45 CPI.Edible_Oils Nov-2025 7.87 CPI.Eggs Nov-2025 3.77 CPI.Fruits Nov-2025 6.87 CPI.Grains Nov-2025 -3.29 CPI.Meat Nov-2025 4.0 CPI.Packaged_Food Nov-2025 3.65 CPI.Poultry Nov-2025 0.38 CPI.Seafood Nov-2025 3.25 CPI.Sugars_And_Spices Nov-2025 -1.23 CPI.Vegetables Nov-2025 -22.2

Source: MOSPI

Core_CPI – India’s Core CPI Cools Slightly, Yet Inflation Remains Resilient

Core CPI inflation in November 2025 eased slightly to 4.62%, compared with 4.70% in October, indicating a modest moderation in underlying inflation pressures. Despite the sequential dip, core inflation remains elevated and broadly range-bound in the 4.4–4.7% band after peaking around 4.74% in mid-2025. This suggests continued resilience in non-food, non-energy prices even as headline CPI remains subdued.

Figure: Core_CPI – A 3-year history

Source: MOSPI

date YoY (%) Dec-2024 3.91 Jan-2025 4.0 Feb-2025 4.36 Mar-2025 4.44 Apr-2025 4.43 May-2025 4.56 Jun-2025 4.74 Jul-2025 4.41 Aug-2025 4.41 Sep-2025 4.59 Oct-2025 4.7 Nov-2025 4.62

Supercore_CPI – India’s Supercore CPI Eases Slightly, Yet Remains Sticky

Supercore excludes housing-related components from Core CPI. Supercore CPI inflation eased to 5.12% in November 2025, compared with 5.22% in October, indicating a modest sequential moderation. A significant part of the inflation is due to inflation in precious metals like Gold and Silver..

Figure: Supercore_CPI – A 3-year history

Source: MOSPI