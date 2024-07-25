iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Eicher Motors Ltd

Eicher Motors Ltd Option Chain

5,061.45
(-1.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,2250%₹880-0.33%4,000₹0.050%9,275-3.63%
1750%₹860.129.89%4,050--
7000%₹6850%4,200₹0.05-50%12,250-6.66%
--4,250₹0.05-50%2,625-25%
00%₹5850%4,300₹0.05-87.5%10,500-4.76%
3,3250%₹501.95-0.32%4,350₹5.050%4,2000%
1,5750%₹50211.55%4,400₹0.75400%36,225-10.38%
2,4500%₹311.80%4,450₹0.20%8,0500%
4,3750%₹385-2.77%4,500₹0.05-93.33%99,925-5.14%
3,5000%₹252.50%4,550₹0.35-53.33%18,550-5.35%
5,6000%₹279.75-2.88%4,600₹0.1-87.5%38,150-19.25%
7,7000%₹247.90.24%4,650₹0.1-88.23%9,800-5.08%
40,425-3.34%₹2002.85%4,700₹0.1-92.59%61,425-21.12%
18,025-3.73%₹1480.54%4,750₹0.2-91.11%32,900-10.47%
98,175-25.2%₹92.1-6.16%4,800₹0.05-97.61%63,000-31.68%
38,325-15.44%₹47.2-11.02%4,850₹0.85-82.82%33,775-29.56%
1,23,550-27.14%₹0.05-99.72%4,900₹4.9-77.67%56,525-19.65%
53,375-32.22%₹0.15-98.69%4,950₹50.15-23.89%21,350-8.27%
1,18,125-53.70%₹0.05-99.24%5,000₹121.459.11%21,3500%
58,625-11.84%₹0.05-98.38%5,050₹152-4.97%2,2750%
32,375-40.89%₹0.05-97.36%5,100₹218.90%1,9250%
10,500-4.76%₹0.05-95.23%5,150₹257.95-0.38%1,9250%
86,450-25.82%₹0.05-90.9%5,200₹309.30%3,8500%
8,750-15.25%₹0.05-91.66%5,250₹444.850%3,5000%
33,600-23.80%₹0.05-90.9%5,300--
00%₹0.8-95.28%5,350--
7,000-68%₹0.05-90%5,400--
77,000-20%₹0.05-90%5,500₹616.551.35%1750%

Eicher Motors: Related NEWS

Eicher Motors' Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year's same quarter.

Read More
Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Read More
Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

7 Aug 2024|11:58 AM

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.

Read More

