|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|1,2250%
|₹880-0.33%
|4,000
|₹0.050%
|9,275-3.63%
|1750%
|₹860.129.89%
|4,050
|-
|-
|7000%
|₹6850%
|4,200
|₹0.05-50%
|12,250-6.66%
|-
|-
|4,250
|₹0.05-50%
|2,625-25%
|00%
|₹5850%
|4,300
|₹0.05-87.5%
|10,500-4.76%
|3,3250%
|₹501.95-0.32%
|4,350
|₹5.050%
|4,2000%
|1,5750%
|₹50211.55%
|4,400
|₹0.75400%
|36,225-10.38%
|2,4500%
|₹311.80%
|4,450
|₹0.20%
|8,0500%
|4,3750%
|₹385-2.77%
|4,500
|₹0.05-93.33%
|99,925-5.14%
|3,5000%
|₹252.50%
|4,550
|₹0.35-53.33%
|18,550-5.35%
|5,6000%
|₹279.75-2.88%
|4,600
|₹0.1-87.5%
|38,150-19.25%
|7,7000%
|₹247.90.24%
|4,650
|₹0.1-88.23%
|9,800-5.08%
|40,425-3.34%
|₹2002.85%
|4,700
|₹0.1-92.59%
|61,425-21.12%
|18,025-3.73%
|₹1480.54%
|4,750
|₹0.2-91.11%
|32,900-10.47%
|98,175-25.2%
|₹92.1-6.16%
|4,800
|₹0.05-97.61%
|63,000-31.68%
|38,325-15.44%
|₹47.2-11.02%
|4,850
|₹0.85-82.82%
|33,775-29.56%
|1,23,550-27.14%
|₹0.05-99.72%
|4,900
|₹4.9-77.67%
|56,525-19.65%
|53,375-32.22%
|₹0.15-98.69%
|4,950
|₹50.15-23.89%
|21,350-8.27%
|1,18,125-53.70%
|₹0.05-99.24%
|5,000
|₹121.459.11%
|21,3500%
|58,625-11.84%
|₹0.05-98.38%
|5,050
|₹152-4.97%
|2,2750%
|32,375-40.89%
|₹0.05-97.36%
|5,100
|₹218.90%
|1,9250%
|10,500-4.76%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|5,150
|₹257.95-0.38%
|1,9250%
|86,450-25.82%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|5,200
|₹309.30%
|3,8500%
|8,750-15.25%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|5,250
|₹444.850%
|3,5000%
|33,600-23.80%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|5,300
|-
|-
|00%
|₹0.8-95.28%
|5,350
|-
|-
|7,000-68%
|₹0.05-90%
|5,400
|-
|-
|77,000-20%
|₹0.05-90%
|5,500
|₹616.551.35%
|1750%
In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.Read More
According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.Read More
Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.Read More
