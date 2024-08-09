iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024 , 02:51 PM

Eicher Motors Limited (EML) reported a total net profit of ₹1,101 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 20% year on year (YoY), driven by favourable commodity prices, inventory benefits, and good volume growth in the Royal Enfield (RE) segment. The previous year’s Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹918 Crore.

The company’s overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

The company stated that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 14.1% to ₹1,165.5 Crore in Q1FY25 from ₹1,021 Crore in Q1FY24. In the June quarter, it had a margin of 26.50%, up from 25.60% the previous year.

Royal Enfield, a major division of Eicher Motors, logged sales of 2,27,736 motorcycles in Q1 FY 2024-25, slightly more than the 2,25,368 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2023-24.

For the same period, VECV, another branch of Eicher Motors, reported ₹5,070 Crore in operating revenue, up 1.8% from the previous year’s ₹4,980 Crore. EBITDA for the first quarter was ₹385 Crore, compared to ₹387 Crore last year. Profit after tax increased to ₹319 Crore from ₹181 Crore the previous year. In fiscal year 25, VECV sold 19,702 vehicles, up from 19,571 in fiscal year 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Eicher Motors
  • Eicher Motors news
  • Eicher Motors Q1
  • Eicher Motors Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.