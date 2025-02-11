iifl-logo-icon 1
Eicher Motors Q3 Profit Rises 17.5% YoY, Revenue Up 19%

11 Feb 2025 , 03:49 PM

Eicher Motors Ltd reported a 17.5% rise in net profit, which stood at ₹1,170.5 crore for Q3 FY25 compared with ₹996 crore in the same period last year. Though profits are higher, they have come in a tad lower than market expectations.

Eicher Motors Ltd revenue was up by 19% YoY to ₹4,973 crore from ₹4,179 crore in the same quarter in the last fiscal year. EBITDA, up by 10.2% YoY at ₹1,201 crore. EBITDA margin declined to 24.2%, which was lower than 26.1% of the last year, which indicated issues with higher costs coming through and affecting the profitability. The demand for premium motorcycles from the parent company is high; stable growth in both domestic and international markets.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd is trading at ₹4977 which is a 6.60% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 28% in the last one year, and 0.79% gain in the last one month.

