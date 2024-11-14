|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation of allotment of the equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation of allotment of the equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Allotment of equity shares
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024 audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) and consider and recommend to the shareholders for approval in the Annual General Meeting payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Recommended final dividend of Rs. 51 per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Allotment of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and period ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
