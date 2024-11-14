iifl-logo-icon 1
Eicher Motors Ltd Board Meeting

5,081.9
(1.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Eicher Motors CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation of allotment of the equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation of allotment of the equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Allotment of equity shares
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024 audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) and consider and recommend to the shareholders for approval in the Annual General Meeting payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Recommended final dividend of Rs. 51 per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Allotment of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
EICHER MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and period ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Eicher Motors: Related News

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

Eicher Motors’ Q2 net profit zooms to ₹1,100 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

In Q2FY25, VECV's income from operations stood at ₹5,538 Crore, up 8% y-o-y against ₹5,126 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.

Read More
Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 31% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:41 PM

According to the report, sales of models with engines up to 350cc increased by 27% to 96,837 units from 76,075 units in October of the previous year.

Read More
Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield sales jump ~11% in September

3 Oct 2024|02:39 PM

Meanwhile, exports increased by 77% year-on-year to 7,652 units last month, up from 4,319 units in September 2017.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Eicher Motors logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

9 Aug 2024|02:51 PM

The company's overall revenue from operations amounted at ₹4,393 Crore, up 10.20% from ₹3,986 Crore in Q1FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

7 Aug 2024|11:58 AM

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders.

Read More
