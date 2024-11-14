Newspaper Advertisement - 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company Newspaper Advertisement - 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Results of 42nd AGM and Scrutinizers Report Re-appointment of Director in AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)