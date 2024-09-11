Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
59.27%
63.36%
63.36%
66.48%
66.48%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
21.28%
17.22%
16.01%
11.52%
11.01%
Non-Institutions
18.08%
17.96%
19.16%
20.54%
21.05%
Total Non-Promoter
39.37%
35.18%
35.18%
32.06%
32.06%
Custodian
1.35%
1.44%
1.44%
1.44%
1.44%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.