Gravita India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,174.9
(-3.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Gravita India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

59.27%

63.36%

63.36%

66.48%

66.48%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

21.28%

17.22%

16.01%

11.52%

11.01%

Non-Institutions

18.08%

17.96%

19.16%

20.54%

21.05%

Total Non-Promoter

39.37%

35.18%

35.18%

32.06%

32.06%

Custodian

1.35%

1.44%

1.44%

1.44%

1.44%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.27%

Non-Promoter- 21.28%

Institutions: 21.28%

Non-Institutions: 18.08%

Custodian: 1.35%

Gravita India: Related NEWS

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

11 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

Read More

