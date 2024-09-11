Gravita India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.37
31.99
36.27
28.35
Depreciation
-8.56
-8.6
-4.87
-3.3
Tax paid
-8.21
-5.74
-10.81
-5.35
Working capital
2.45
32.29
67.08
52.87
Other operating items
Operating
26.04
49.93
87.66
72.56
Capital expenditure
4.22
49.85
32.8
10.71
Free cash flow
30.27
99.78
120.46
83.27
Equity raised
300.99
255.15
203.05
161.17
Investing
-4.82
-1.76
-12.6
2.12
Financing
-11.36
23.32
50.81
65.33
Dividends paid
7.6
5.06
4.81
4.1
Net in cash
322.69
381.56
366.53
316
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
