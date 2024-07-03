Gravita India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,297.34
2,051.67
1,549.48
971.45
968.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,297.34
2,051.67
1,549.48
971.45
968.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.92
69.95
8.68
12.45
1.13
Total Income
2,350.26
2,121.62
1,558.16
983.9
969.68
Total Expenditure
2,085.95
1,917.47
1,408.37
901.8
900.07
PBIDT
264.31
204.15
149.79
82.1
69.61
Interest
36.87
29.29
19.05
20.93
21.34
PBDT
227.44
174.86
130.74
61.17
48.27
Depreciation
25.51
17.04
15.17
15.3
13.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
29.03
18.03
13.79
11.6
7.82
Deferred Tax
0.04
-0.31
-1.07
0.89
3.71
Reported Profit After Tax
172.86
140.1
102.85
33.38
23.11
Minority Interest After NP
2.65
2.81
4.8
2.25
2.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
170.21
137.29
98.05
31.13
20.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
170.21
137.29
98.05
31.13
20.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.96
20.29
14.49
4.57
2.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
55
0
Equity
13.81
13.81
13.81
13.81
13.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.5
9.95
9.66
8.45
7.18
PBDTM(%)
9.9
8.52
8.43
6.29
4.98
PATM(%)
7.52
6.82
6.63
3.43
2.38
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
