Gravita India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.81
13.81
13.81
13.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.69
294.72
194.08
175.21
Net Worth
456.5
308.53
207.89
189.02
Minority Interest
Debt
268.36
286.39
321.9
211.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.82
13.4
9.87
8.09
Total Liabilities
741.68
608.32
539.66
408.66
Fixed Assets
211.33
191.41
154.65
119.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.17
9.63
9.38
10.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.13
21.49
8.96
6.41
Networking Capital
488.94
376.87
360.13
264.72
Inventories
484.98
394.21
358.47
259.74
Inventory Days
77.3
Sundry Debtors
214.19
139.67
101.23
65.29
Debtor Days
19.43
Other Current Assets
104.35
94.31
128.19
124.31
Sundry Creditors
-188.85
-105.4
-75.04
-131.69
Creditor Days
39.19
Other Current Liabilities
-125.73
-145.92
-152.72
-52.93
Cash
2.11
8.92
6.54
7.42
Total Assets
741.68
608.32
539.66
408.66
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.