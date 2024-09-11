Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 21st October 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 21st October, 2024 inter-alia Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on the said results from the Statutory Auditors of the Company of even date. Read less.. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday 04th October 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve the following items: 1. To fund raising proposal by the Company. 2. To approve the notice of Postal Ballot for seeking shareholders approval for considering the aforesaid fund raising matter and any other matter(s) if any. As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 04th October, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 20th July, 2024 transacted the following matters along with other matters. Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 20.07.2024 has approved re-appointment of Mr. Rajat Agrawal (DIN: 00855284) Managing Director of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f 25th September, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 transacted the certain matters as specified in the attached file.

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and declare Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company if any. As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 28th March 2024 inter-alia Considered and approved the following matter: 1. Re-appointment of Dr. Mahavir Prasad Agarwal having DIN: 00188179 (who has attained the age of Ninety (90) Years), as Chairman cum Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024