Gravita India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 21st October 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 21st October, 2024 inter-alia Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on the said results from the Statutory Auditors of the Company of even date. Read less.. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday 04th October 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve the following items: 1. To fund raising proposal by the Company. 2. To approve the notice of Postal Ballot for seeking shareholders approval for considering the aforesaid fund raising matter and any other matter(s) if any. As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 04th October, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 20th July, 2024 transacted the following matters along with other matters. Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 20.07.2024 has approved re-appointment of Mr. Rajat Agrawal (DIN: 00855284) Managing Director of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f 25th September, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 transacted the certain matters as specified in the attached file.
Board Meeting30 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and declare Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company if any. As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
As per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 28th March 2024 inter-alia Considered and approved the following matter: 1. Re-appointment of Dr. Mahavir Prasad Agarwal having DIN: 00188179 (who has attained the age of Ninety (90) Years), as Chairman cum Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
GRAVITA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please further be informed that for the above-mentioned price sensitive information the trading window is already closed w.e.f. 01st January 2024 and shall reopen after 48 hours from the date of declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2024 inter-alia Considered and approved the following matters: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report on the said results from the Statutory Auditors of the Company of even date. 2. Increase the limit of creation of Charge and/or Mortgage on the moveable / immoveable properties of the Company for the borrowings in accordance with Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of Shareholders; and 3. Postal ballot Notice seeking Shareholders approval for increase the limit of creation of Charge and/or Mortgage on the moveable / immoveable properties of the Company for the borrowings in accordance with Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013. The necessary details of the Postal Ballot and e-Voting will be disclosed separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

11 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

Read More

