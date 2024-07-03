Gravita India Ltd Summary

Gravita India Limited is a prominent player in the global recycling industry, specializing in recycling of Lead, Aluminium, Plastic and Rubber. Promoted by first generation entrepreneur Mr. Rajat Agrawal, Gravita has grown to become one of the leading integrated recycling companies. Gravita is a leading company having state-of-the-art Lead Processing unit at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Company carries out smelting of Lead Ore/ Lead Concentrate / Lead Battery Scrap to produce primary & secondary Lead Metal, which is transformed into Pure Lead, Specific Lead Alloy, Lead Oxides (Lead Sub-Oxide, Red Lead, and Litharge) and Lead Products (Lead Sheets, Lead Pipes etc.) with proven technology and processes. The Company was formerly incorporated on August 4, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Weldtech Private Limited in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from Weldtech Private Limited to Gravita India Private Limited. on August 13, 1996. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Gravita India Limited. The Companys headquarters are located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, and it operates multiple recycling plants across - domestically and internationally.The company started their business with welding and surface coating and was appointed as stockist of Eutectic Division of Larsen and Toubro for state of Rajasthan. Later, it entered into manufacturing of Lead products from the battery scrap and set up a unit in Jaipur with a capacity of 600 MT per annum.During the year 1994-95, the company acquired the land in Jaipur and set up of an environment friendly recycling operation of battery scrap to produce remelted lead and poly propylene chips with capacity of 600 MT. During the year 1996-97, the company diversified into Grey Oxide, Litharge and Red Lead with the objective of forward integration. During the year 1997-98, they diversified into manufacturing of Pure Lead. Also, they installed a new plant for manufacturing of Grey oxide, Red Lead and Litharge.In the year 2005, the company started Pagrik Ethiopia PLC in Ethiopia, their first venture in the African continent. In the year 2006, they started Gravita Ghana Ltd in Ghana for recycling Lead from Lead batteries. In the year 2007, they established three Lead Recycling Plants in the African continent, namely Gravita Senegal, Gravita Zambia and Gravita Mozambique. In the year 2008, they entered into Europe by establishing Gravita Georgia Ltd, Georgia. During the year 2008-09, the company acquired Gravita Exim Ltd, a group company dealing in turnkey solutions for lead processing plants.During 2010-11, the Company ventured new businesses for expansion of existing capacities as well as for diversifying in other areas. It acquired holding stake of 55% in M/s K.M. Udyog , Jammu having annual Lead smelting and refining capacity of 7200MT. Gravita Exim Ltd, one of the major subsidiary of the Company also took partnership stake of 5% in M/s K M Udyog, Jammu. The Company formed 2 subsidiaries viz Gravita Energy Ltd. & Gravita Infra Pvt. Ltd to facilitate business activities into Power and Infrastructure sector. During 2011-12, the Company increased the its annual installed capacity from 1,800 MTPA to 3,800 MTPA by installing additional Plant and Machinery and other equipment. The Company digressed from Floret Tradelink Ltd, Jaipur, India and Penta Exim Ltd, Jaipur, India. Further, it disinvested their complete stake in wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravita Georgia LLC, Georgia. In 2011-12, the Company along with its subsidiary Gravita Exim Ltd acquired a 100% stake in M/s Gravita Metal Inc, Kathua (formerly known as M/s Metal Inc) with a Lead smelting and refining capacity of 3,600 MTPA. The Company also acquired a further stake of 45% in M/s Gravita Metals, Jammu (formerly known as M/s K M Udyog). Accordingly, this unit has also become a wholly-owned subsidiary firm of the Company. The Company y incorporated an overseas entity in Singapore namely Gravita Global Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gravita India Ltd. Another wholly-owned subsidiary was set-up under Gravita Global namely Gravita Netherlands B.V. in Amsterdam, Netherlands.During the period 2012-13, the Company diluted its entire stake of 33.33% from Gravita Honduras S.A. It incorporated two new manufacturing entities namely Gravita Nicaragua S.A., Nicaragua and Gravita Trinidad and Tobago Ltd., Port of Spain. Further, the Company along with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Gravita Exim Limited has acquired 100% stake in Noble Build Estate Private Limited, Jaipur, it increased the installed capacity by installing an additional plant at its manufacturing plant at Phagi (Jaipur); established a new manufacturing unit in Bhuj, Gujarat so as to enhance its working capacity.In 2015, the Company started trading of Aluminium Scrap by by procuring it from various countries in Africa and selling it in India with or with segregation process. The Company sold its entire stake of 96.32% held in Gravita Mozambique LDA to its step down subsidiary Gravita Netherlands B.V. in 2015-16. The Company thereafter, started commercial production of recycling at Mundra Port and ventured in the recycling of rubber in 2021-22. Apart from this, it also enhanced production capabilities at various manufacturing locations. In 2022, the Company expanded portfolio by venturing into rubber recycling and became a MCX empaneled brand. In 2023, it extended manufacturing of value added products at Africa.