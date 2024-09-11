iifl-logo-icon 1
Gravita India Ltd Dividend

2,179.05
(3.23%)
Jan 16, 2025

Gravita India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Apr 202414 May 202414 May 20245.2260Interim
Considered and Declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.20/- (260%) per equity share of Rs. 2/ each for the financial year 2024-25. Also, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Tuesday, 14th May, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend and the payment of interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be done on or before 29th May, 2024;

Gravita India: Related News

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

11 Sep 2024

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

