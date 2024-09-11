Considered and Declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.20/- (260%) per equity share of Rs. 2/ each for the financial year 2024-25. Also, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Tuesday, 14th May, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend and the payment of interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be done on or before 29th May, 2024;