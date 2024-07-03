iifl-logo-icon 1
Indus Towers Ltd Annually Results

330.8
(0.14%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28,600.6

28,381.8

27,717.2

13,954.3

6,743

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28,600.6

28,381.8

27,717.2

13,954.3

6,743

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

361.1

361.3

352.5

1,063.2

1,509.2

Total Income

28,961.7

28,743.1

28,069.7

15,017.5

8,252.2

Total Expenditure

14,044

19,206

12,816.5

6,775

3,185.2

PBIDT

14,917.7

9,537.1

15,253.2

8,242.5

5,067

Interest

735.4

1,453.9

1,497.3

637.2

-2

PBDT

14,182.3

8,083.2

13,755.9

7,605.3

5,069

Depreciation

6,059.9

5,323.9

5,325.2

2,848.4

1,281.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,938.8

2,032.7

2,037.3

985.2

580.6

Deferred Tax

147.4

-1,313.4

20.3

-7.3

-91.8

Reported Profit After Tax

6,036.2

2,040

6,373.1

3,779

3,298.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6,036.2

2,040

6,373.1

3,779

3,298.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-129.77

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6,036.2

2,169.77

6,373.1

3,779

3,298.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.4

7.57

23.65

17.52

17.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

110

201.2

105

Equity

2,694.9

2,694.9

2,694.9

2,694.9

1,849.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

52.15

33.6

55.03

59.06

75.14

PBDTM(%)

49.58

28.48

49.62

54.5

75.17

PATM(%)

21.1

7.18

22.99

27.08

48.92

Indus Towers: Related NEWS

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.

Read More
Indus Towers’ doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

Indus Towers’ doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

23 Oct 2024|02:51 PM

The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

22 Oct 2024|10:01 PM

In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Airtel to Acquire Majority Stake in Indus Towers

Airtel to Acquire Majority Stake in Indus Towers

28 Aug 2024|11:20 AM

Earlier this month, the Indus board approved a buyback of 56.7 million equity shares at Rs 465 each.

Read More
Indus Towers Buyback Offer to Open on August 14

Indus Towers Buyback Offer to Open on August 14

13 Aug 2024|01:07 PM

Indus Towers Limited today said its offer to buy back 56.77 million shares for up to ₹2,640 crore will open on August 14 and close on August 21.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More

