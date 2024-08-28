iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Airtel to Acquire Majority Stake in Indus Towers

28 Aug 2024 , 11:20 AM

Bharti Airtel will acquire a majority 50.005% interest in Indus Towers following the conclusion of the repurchase process.

Bharti Airtel’s shareholding in the company will increase to 50.005% if all relevant activities for the Buyback are completed within the timeline specified in the Letter of Offer, including payment to eligible shareholders and extinguishment of equity shares. As a result, Indus Towers would become a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel under the provisions of the Companies Act of 2013,” Indus Towers stated in a late-night exchange filing Tuesday.

The tower company added that on August 27, 2024, the Indus board’s buyback committee approved the basis of acceptance of 5,67,74,193 (56.7 million) equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each from eligible shareholders who had tendered their shares (for the Buyback) in accordance with the terms of and in the manner set out in the public announcement dated July 31, 2024, published on August 1 and the letter of offer dated August 12.

Earlier this month, the Indus board approved a buyback of 56.7 million equity shares at Rs 465 each, representing 2.107% of the company’s total shares and totalling Rs 2,640 crore. The buyback offer ended on August 21.

The tower firm had set August 9 as the record date for evaluating eligibility and identifying equity stockholders who would be eligible to participate in the repurchase.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Airtel
  • buyback
  • Indus Towers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.