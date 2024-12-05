Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Indus Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30 2024 is enclosed herewith. Indus Towers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. Indus Towers Limited has informed Exchanges regarding Revision of Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Indus Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Financial Results For The First Quarter (Q1) Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Indus Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed intimation of the Board Meeting. Please find attached results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Please find attached disclosure.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024