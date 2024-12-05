|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Indus Towers Limited has informed the Exchange about copy of Newspaper Publication pertaining to 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Please find enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024) Please find enclosed brief proceedings along with presentation of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
