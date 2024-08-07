iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,176.2
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Cummins India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,027.09

807.96

778.91

852.3

Depreciation

-134.02

-125.52

-118.66

-93.79

Tax paid

-272.8

-190.09

-129.72

-199.95

Working capital

648.68

317.12

-0.9

461.93

Other operating items

Operating

1,268.95

809.47

529.62

1,020.49

Capital expenditure

111.87

-30.21

382.16

596.03

Free cash flow

1,380.82

779.26

911.78

1,616.52

Equity raised

8,483.66

8,047.02

7,614.85

7,324.69

Investing

245.66

-454.91

275.45

-158.71

Financing

445.06

536.4

755.24

502.32

Dividends paid

221.76

194.04

194.04

415.8

Net in cash

10,776.96

9,101.81

9,751.36

9,700.62

Cummins India : related Articles

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

