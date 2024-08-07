iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.53

-16.01

1.55

0.1

Op profit growth

52.57

-1.21

-19.61

-8.91

EBIT growth

36.64

0.35

-9.22

-7

Net profit growth

47.03

-10

-0.87

-3.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.39

13.34

11.34

14.33

EBIT margin

16.13

16.71

13.98

15.64

Net profit margin

15.13

14.56

13.59

13.92

RoCE

18.95

14.8

15.16

18.15

RoNW

4.76

3.5

4.14

4.45

RoA

4.44

3.22

3.68

4.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

33.68

22.91

25.45

25.68

Dividend per share

18.5

15

14

15

Cash EPS

28.79

18.32

21.1

22.27

Book value per share

185.6

167.79

158.8

148.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

33.36

40.13

12.78

27.3

P/CEPS

39.03

50.19

15.42

31.47

P/B

6.05

5.48

2.04

4.71

EV/EBIDTA

26.64

28.7

10.71

21.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

23.74

30.55

33.15

62.37

Tax payout

-27.78

-26.68

-14.44

-27.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.38

93.5

87.32

82.17

Inventory days

38.49

47.77

39.42

39.77

Creditor days

-59.78

-68.99

-57.77

-57.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-81.87

-43.47

-34.54

-52.65

Net debt / equity

-0.19

-0.19

0.01

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-1.13

-1.59

0.08

-0.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.55

-63.38

-64.94

-63.85

Employee costs

-9.95

-11.69

-11.12

-10

Other costs

-9.09

-11.57

-12.57

-11.8

Cummins India : related Articles

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

