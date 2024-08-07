Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.53
-16.01
1.55
0.1
Op profit growth
52.57
-1.21
-19.61
-8.91
EBIT growth
36.64
0.35
-9.22
-7
Net profit growth
47.03
-10
-0.87
-3.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.39
13.34
11.34
14.33
EBIT margin
16.13
16.71
13.98
15.64
Net profit margin
15.13
14.56
13.59
13.92
RoCE
18.95
14.8
15.16
18.15
RoNW
4.76
3.5
4.14
4.45
RoA
4.44
3.22
3.68
4.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.68
22.91
25.45
25.68
Dividend per share
18.5
15
14
15
Cash EPS
28.79
18.32
21.1
22.27
Book value per share
185.6
167.79
158.8
148.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
33.36
40.13
12.78
27.3
P/CEPS
39.03
50.19
15.42
31.47
P/B
6.05
5.48
2.04
4.71
EV/EBIDTA
26.64
28.7
10.71
21.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
23.74
30.55
33.15
62.37
Tax payout
-27.78
-26.68
-14.44
-27.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.38
93.5
87.32
82.17
Inventory days
38.49
47.77
39.42
39.77
Creditor days
-59.78
-68.99
-57.77
-57.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-81.87
-43.47
-34.54
-52.65
Net debt / equity
-0.19
-0.19
0.01
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-1.13
-1.59
0.08
-0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.55
-63.38
-64.94
-63.85
Employee costs
-9.95
-11.69
-11.12
-10
Other costs
-9.09
-11.57
-12.57
-11.8
