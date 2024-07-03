Cummins India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,465.09
2,273.87
2,271.88
2,509.79
1,893.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,465.09
2,273.87
2,271.88
2,509.79
1,893.63
Other Operating Income
43.51
41.69
47.14
31.59
27.92
Other Income
157.44
171.07
186.43
154.69
127.57
Total Income
2,666.04
2,486.63
2,505.45
2,696.07
2,049.12
Total Expenditure
2,024.66
1,842.26
1,780.51
2,000.57
1,575.36
PBIDT
641.38
644.37
724.94
695.5
473.76
Interest
2.58
4.96
6.3
6.45
6.82
PBDT
638.8
639.41
718.64
689.05
466.94
Depreciation
44.96
44.34
42.38
42.29
38.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
145.13
131.39
142.1
155.38
98.78
Deferred Tax
-0.66
1.07
-4.7
-7.53
0.81
Reported Profit After Tax
449.37
462.61
538.86
498.91
329.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
449.37
462.61
538.86
498.91
329.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.29
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
449.37
462.61
538.86
500.2
329.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.21
16.69
19.44
18
11.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
1,000
900
0
Equity
55.44
55.44
55.44
55.44
55.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.01
28.33
31.9
27.71
25.01
PBDTM(%)
25.91
28.11
31.63
27.45
24.65
PATM(%)
18.22
20.34
23.71
19.87
17.37
The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
