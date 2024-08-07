iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,159.75
(-0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cummins India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,140.4

4,329.24

5,157.73

5,082.5

yoy growth (%)

41.83

-16.06

1.48

0.1

Raw materials

-4,106.79

-2,760.59

-3,367.85

-3,258.1

As % of sales

66.88

63.76

65.29

64.1

Employee costs

-595.62

-492.63

-560.18

-497.91

As % of sales

9.7

11.37

10.86

9.79

Other costs

-552.88

-496.52

-643.42

-594.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9

11.46

12.47

11.68

Operating profit

885.11

579.5

586.28

732.45

OPM

14.41

13.38

11.36

14.41

Depreciation

-134.02

-125.52

-118.66

-93.79

Interest expense

-11.5

-16.17

-20.25

-14.83

Other income

287.5

370.15

331.54

228.47

Profit before tax

1,027.09

807.96

778.91

852.3

Taxes

-272.8

-190.09

-129.72

-199.95

Tax rate

-26.56

-23.52

-16.65

-23.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

754.29

617.87

649.19

652.35

Exceptional items

132.36

0

-19.85

56.12

Net profit

886.65

617.87

629.34

708.47

yoy growth (%)

43.5

-1.82

-11.16

-3.56

NPM

14.43

14.27

12.2

13.93

Cummins India : related Articles

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

