Cummins India Ltd Futures Share Price

2,873.35
(-4.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Here's the list of Cummins India's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Cummins India's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Cummins India Ltd

  • Open2,986.95
  • Day's High3,000
  • Spot2,873.35
  • Prev. Close3,010.45
  • Day's Low2,865.65
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)19,950 (0.5%)
  • Roll Over%0.14
  • Roll Cost0.78
  • Traded Vol.8,68,500 (18.06%)

Cummins India: Related NEWS

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

