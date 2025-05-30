iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cummins India Q4 FY25 Profit Falls 7% YoY to ₹521 Crore

30 May 2025 , 12:02 AM

Cummins India Ltd reported 7.2% year on year fall in standalone net profit at ₹521.37 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with ₹561.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Against the corresponding quarter of previous financial year, the firms operating revenue rose 6.1% to 2,457 crore in Q4 FY25 from 2,316.15 crore.

In sequential terms, total sales in the March quarter fell 21% to ₹2,414 crore from the preceding quarter. Operating EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹519.9 crore, a 4.5% decline from ₹544.27 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin of the quarter fell to 21.16% as compared to 23.50% in the same quarter of the previous year on account of increase in operational expenses.

Domestic sales during the March quarter increased marginally by 1% year-on-year to ₹1,935 crore but slumped 25% versus the December 2024 quarter. Export sales jumped 39% yoy to ₹479 crore during Q4 FY25 and improved 3% qoq. PBT for Q4 FY25 was at ₹681 crore, down 3% yoy but up 2% qoq.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Cummins India posted standalone revenue of ₹10,166 crore, which is up 15% from the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹33.50 per equity share (1,675%) for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is the final dividend and would be payable over and above the interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share already declared on February 5, 2025. The proposed final dividend will be paid on or around September 2, 2025, subject to approval.

Related Tags

  • Cummins India
  • Cummins India News
  • earnings
  • Q4 News
  • stock market news
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.