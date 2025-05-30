Cummins India Q4 FY25 Profit Falls 7% YoY to ₹521 Crore

Cummins India Ltd reported 7.2% year on year fall in standalone net profit at ₹521.37 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with ₹561.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Against the corresponding quarter of previous financial year, the firms operating revenue rose 6.1% to 2,457 crore in Q4 FY25 from 2,316.15 crore.

In sequential terms, total sales in the March quarter fell 21% to ₹2,414 crore from the preceding quarter. Operating EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹519.9 crore, a 4.5% decline from ₹544.27 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin of the quarter fell to 21.16% as compared to 23.50% in the same quarter of the previous year on account of increase in operational expenses.

Domestic sales during the March quarter increased marginally by 1% year-on-year to ₹1,935 crore but slumped 25% versus the December 2024 quarter. Export sales jumped 39% yoy to ₹479 crore during Q4 FY25 and improved 3% qoq. PBT for Q4 FY25 was at ₹681 crore, down 3% yoy but up 2% qoq.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Cummins India posted standalone revenue of ₹10,166 crore, which is up 15% from the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹33.50 per equity share (1,675%) for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is the final dividend and would be payable over and above the interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share already declared on February 5, 2025. The proposed final dividend will be paid on or around September 2, 2025, subject to approval.