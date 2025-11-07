Cummins India Q2 Profit Jumps 41% to ₹637 Crore on Strong Revenue Growth

Cummins India Ltd reported a strong performance for the September 2025 quarter, with both profit and revenue showing healthy growth. The engine and power solutions maker posted a 41.3% rise in net profit to ₹637 crore. This is up from ₹451 crore in the same period last year, supported by steady demand and improved operational execution.
The company’s revenue from operations grew 27.2% year-on-year to ₹3,170 crore. This is compared with ₹2,492 crore a year earlier. The growth was driven by a pickup in domestic industrial activity and firm demand from export markets, particularly in the power generation and distribution segments.
Operational performance strengthened as well. EBITDA rose 44.5% to ₹695 crore, against ₹481 crore a year ago. This surge is aided by higher sales volumes and better pricing realization.
The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 21.9%, from 19.3% a year earlier, reflecting gains from improved efficiency, disciplined cost control, and a more profitable product mix. Cummins India said its continued focus on operational excellence and market diversification helped deliver strong quarterly results despite a challenging global environment.
Following the strong performance results, Cummins India share price surged 1.9% in the early trade, trading at ₹4,399 in the NSE.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.