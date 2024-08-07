Cummins India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.44
55.44
55.44
55.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,107.65
5,312.54
4,797.22
4,351.33
Net Worth
6,163.09
5,367.98
4,852.66
4,406.77
Minority Interest
Debt
120.5
372.61
412.36
32.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
138.42
143.08
134.4
119.13
Total Liabilities
6,422.01
5,883.67
5,399.42
4,558.6
Fixed Assets
2,391.92
2,263.29
2,265.18
2,312.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,215.43
1,085.16
614.89
369.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
44.32
37.38
37.33
36.8
Networking Capital
1,265.68
1,117.03
1,055.28
874.59
Inventories
936.88
886.15
728.79
557.84
Inventory Days
43.32
47.03
Sundry Debtors
2,077.6
1,592.73
1,247.28
1,074.45
Debtor Days
74.14
90.58
Other Current Assets
371.98
303.9
522.23
417.42
Sundry Creditors
-1,455
-1,150.34
-997.3
-729.29
Creditor Days
59.28
61.48
Other Current Liabilities
-665.78
-515.41
-445.72
-445.83
Cash
1,504.66
1,380.81
1,426.74
965.18
Total Assets
6,422.01
5,883.67
5,399.42
4,558.6
