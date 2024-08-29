iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Option Chain

2,990
(-3.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3000%₹800-5.88%2,900₹0.05-85.71%11,400-30.90%
2,4000%₹715-4.66%3,000₹0.1-33.33%40,500-16.66%
--3,050₹0.050%9,000-9.09%
1,2000%₹6560%3,100₹0.05-85.71%36,600-13.47%
3000%₹456.350%3,150₹0.05-96.87%8,700-3.33%
2,7000%₹5580%3,200₹0.1-83.33%65,400-3.53%
3000%₹336.20%3,250₹0.05-75%23,700-4.81%
1,8000%₹397.35-13.24%3,300₹0.05-80%53,700-9.59%
2,1000%₹470.350%3,350₹0.05-92.85%9,300-26.19%
18,600-4.61%₹330.35-7.74%3,400₹0.05-95.23%4,65,600-2.81%
10,5000%₹301.750%3,450₹0.05-95.45%30,60010.86%
33,900-11.71%₹241.35-12.45%3,500₹0.05-96.66%1,08,300-16.43%
16,2000%₹185.5-12.91%3,550₹0.05-97.5%16,200-37.93%
66,000-9.46%₹111.25-20.9%3,600₹0.1-96.36%43,500-52.76%
8,400-3.44%₹84-6.14%3,650₹0.05-98.94%28,500-36.66%
81,900-2.84%₹31.15-35.57%3,700₹0.1-99.1%83,400-5.11%
26,700-49.14%₹0.05-99.79%3,750₹20-37.98%22,200-49.31%
71,700-27.35%₹0.05-99.59%3,800₹65-10.34%31,200-27.77%
75,300-44.71%₹0.05-99.28%3,850₹1254.25%10,500-23.91%
81,900-55.31%₹0.05-98.61%3,900₹179.410.6%24,900-18.62%
47,100-8.72%₹0.05-96.77%3,950₹181.10%2,1000%
1,56,900-12.54%₹0.05-95%4,000₹289.911.5%8,400-24.32%
24,300-27.02%₹0.05-92.85%4,050₹256.90%1,2000%
00%₹172.050%4,080--
60,300-19.92%₹0.05-88.88%4,100₹389.153.94%3,600-7.69%
16,800-35.63%₹0.1-80%4,150₹551.30%3000%
1,14,900-11.34%₹0.05-75%4,200₹3740%1,2000%
12,900-8.51%₹0.05-90%4,250--
18,6008.77%₹0.05-88.88%4,300₹562.52.27%2,4000%
6,900-8%₹0.05-95%4,350--
24,000-5.88%₹0.050%4,400--
55,500-1.06%₹0.050%4,500--

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

