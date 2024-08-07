Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Sep 2024

CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting, inter-alia, including Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 2 Jul 2024

CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for quarter ending June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter-alia:- (i) to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and; (ii) to consider recommendation of Final Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 20 /- (1000 %) per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per share declared on February 07, 2024. The said final dividend, as may be approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or around August 30, 2024 Date of Annual General Meeting Change in Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024