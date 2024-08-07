iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Board Meeting

2,888.3
(-1.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Cummins India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202425 Sep 2024
CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting, inter-alia, including Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20242 Jul 2024
CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for quarter ending June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202412 Apr 2024
CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter-alia:- (i) to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and; (ii) to consider recommendation of Final Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 20 /- (1000 %) per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per share declared on February 07, 2024. The said final dividend, as may be approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or around August 30, 2024 Date of Annual General Meeting Change in Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202411 Jan 2024
CUMMINS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. (ii) declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Declaration of Interim Dividend and Disclosure of Record Date Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, and declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Unaudited results and interim dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Cummins India: Related News

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

