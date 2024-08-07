iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd AGM

2,950
(2.67%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Cummins India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 202429 May 2024
Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024. Further details will be provided in due course. Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 7th August, 2024, 10 AM is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Members of Cummins India Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Cummins India: Related News

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

