iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cummins India Ltd Dividend

2,925
(1.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Cummins India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 2024201000Final
Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 20 /-(1000 %) per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per share declared on February 07, 2024. The said final dividend, as may be approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or around August 30, 2024.
Dividend7 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 202418900Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend and Disclosure of Record Date In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on February 07, 2024 have approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity shares i.e. at the rate of 900% on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Cummins India: Related News

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cummins India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.