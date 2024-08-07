|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|20
|1000
|Final
|Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 20 /-(1000 %) per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per share declared on February 07, 2024. The said final dividend, as may be approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or around August 30, 2024.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|18
|900
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend and Disclosure of Record Date In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on February 07, 2024 have approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity shares i.e. at the rate of 900% on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2023-24.
The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.