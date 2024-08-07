Declaration of Interim Dividend and Disclosure of Record Date In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on February 07, 2024 have approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity shares i.e. at the rate of 900% on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2023-24.