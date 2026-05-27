HFCL Shares hit 52-week high again after jumping 7% intraday - Reasons explained

Shares of HFCL jumped nearly 7.5% on May 27 after the telecom infrastructure and technology company secured a major defence-related contract from RailTel Corporation of India worth ₹135.09 crore.

The fresh order is for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the “Implementation of Secure OPS Network” project for Indian defence force data centres. The contract will run for a period of five years and remain valid until January 2031.

At around 1:55 PM on May 27, HFCL shares were trading near ₹174.53, up almost 7.85% intraday. The stock has delivered a massive rally of nearly 150% over the last two months, supported by strong buying momentum and improving sentiment in defence and telecom infrastructure stocks.

HFCL Secures Long-Term Defence Network Maintenance Contract

According to the company, the new AMC order has been awarded by RailTel for maintaining the Secure OPS Network infrastructure developed for Indian defence establishments.

HFCL had previously executed the original project through RailTel, where it was responsible for designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning the complete infrastructure.

As part of the earlier implementation, the company successfully deployed:

One central data centre

120 mini data centres across defence establishments nationwide

Secure communication network infrastructure

Advanced hardware and software systems

AI-enabled network security solutions

The newly awarded maintenance contract further strengthens HFCL’s presence in India’s defence communication and secure network infrastructure segment.

Scope of the ₹135-Crore AMC Contract

Under the five-year maintenance agreement, HFCL will provide a wide range of network support and maintenance services, including:

Preventive and corrective maintenance

24×7 technical support

Continuous network monitoring

Incident management

Performance optimization services

The company said the maintenance services are aimed at ensuring high network availability, reliability, and security for mission-critical defence communication operations.

The contract also highlights the growing importance of AI-driven network security systems and secure digital infrastructure within India’s defence ecosystem.

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HFCL Share Price Momentum Remains Strong

HFCL stock has witnessed exceptional momentum in recent weeks, with investors aggressively accumulating shares amid improving business visibility and rising defence sector opportunities.

Technical indicators continue to remain bullish:

Stock trading above major exponential moving averages (EMAs)

Strong volume accumulation visible on charts

Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 78, indicating strong momentum despite overbought conditions

Market analysts believe sustained buying interest and continued breakout momentum could support further upside in the stock, provided HFCL manages to hold key support levels.

The sharp rally also reflects broader investor optimism surrounding India’s defence modernization initiatives, telecom infrastructure expansion, and increasing government spending on secure digital communication networks.

Defence and Telecom Orders Driving Growth

HFCL has increasingly focused on expanding its presence in defence technology, telecom networking, fibre optics, and surveillance solutions. The latest RailTel order reinforces the company’s growing role in strategic national infrastructure projects.

With rising government emphasis on indigenous defence technology and secure communication systems, companies involved in network infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions are expected to remain in investor focus.

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