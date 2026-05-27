What happened at HDFC Bank?

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has come under intense investor and regulatory spotlight after reports emerged of an internal vigilance probe into alleged irregular payments worth nearly ₹45 crore linked to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The controversy triggered a sharp reaction on Dalal Street, with HDFC Bank shares falling over 2% to touch a low of 761 amid concerns surrounding governance standards, regulatory compliance, and internal control mechanisms within the bank.

Why HDFC Bank Shares Fell

Investor sentiment weakened after details surfaced regarding an internal investigation initiated by the bank’s Audit Committee into certain payments made to MSRDC during FY24 and FY25.

The issue gained further attention because it emerged shortly after former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned abruptly on March 18, citing “certain happenings and practices” within the bank that were allegedly inconsistent with his ethical values and principles.

According to reports, the bank’s internal audit team had reviewed the marketing department and flagged several transactions, eventually rating departmental controls as “unsatisfactory.” This reportedly led to a formal Internal Vigilance Investigation.

What the Internal Probe Allegedly Found

The investigation reportedly centered around payments made to MSRDC that were allegedly structured as “differential interest” compensation over and above permissible banking deposit rates.

As per the findings, HDFC Bank had allegedly agreed verbally to provide MSRDC an effective return of around 6.01% on deposits, significantly above the bank’s regular savings deposit rate of nearly 3.5%.

To compensate for the difference after a temporary 4.5% special deposit rate window was withdrawn, the bank allegedly routed additional payments through its marketing department. These payments were reportedly disguised as sponsorship expenses linked to a road safety awareness campaign.

The arrangement has raised concerns because banking regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibit banks from offering negotiated or preferential returns to individual depositors outside approved frameworks.

Alleged Role of Senior Officials

The vigilance probe reportedly stated that several senior executives were aware of or involved in discussions regarding the arrangement. According to testimonies cited in the investigation, the marketing department allegedly acted as a “facilitator” to camouflage differential interest reimbursements as legitimate marketing expenditure. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that more than 10 senior officials were allegedly held accountable in varying capacities.

Major Audit Lapses Highlighted

The internal audit reportedly uncovered multiple documentation and verification failures linked to the transactions, including:

Inadequate validation of vendor invoices

Reuse of a single photograph across multiple invoices amounting to nearly ₹9 crore

Missing event confirmation certificates

Lack of clear evidence proving execution of the road safety campaign

Absence of standard compliance verification processes

The report also noted that the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team was allegedly bypassed, despite such awareness initiatives generally falling under CSR activities.

Possible Regulatory and Governance Concerns

The vigilance report reportedly identified potential violations of:

RBI Master Directions on deposit interest rates

HDFC Bank’s anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies

Internal governance and compliance frameworks

The findings were allegedly submitted to the bank’s Audit Committee on April 10 and later to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Interestingly, the RBI had publicly stated on March 19 that it had “no material concerns” regarding HDFC Bank’s governance based on its routine supervisory assessments. Interim chairman Keki Mistry had also defended the bank’s governance standards following Chakraborty’s resignation.

Broader Implications for Banking Sector

The controversy has sparked broader debate around governance standards in India’s banking sector, particularly concerning the treatment of large institutional depositors and the use of indirect mechanisms for financial compensation.

Analysts believe the issue could increase scrutiny on internal control systems, audit independence, compliance monitoring, and ethical accountability within financial institutions.

For investors, the episode serves as a reminder that governance risks can significantly impact market confidence even in India’s largest and most established banking institutions.

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