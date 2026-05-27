JP Power Shares surge 18%. Reasons explained

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures witnessed a sharp rally during Thursday’s trading session, attracting strong investor interest after a major development involving Adani Power and Jaiprakash Associates under the NCLT-approved resolution framework.

The stock opened in the green at ₹19.20 on the BSE against the previous close of ₹19.14 and extended gains throughout the session. Jaiprakash Power Ventures touched an intraday high of ₹22.65, registering an impressive 18.33% jump from the previous close.

Heavy Volumes Signal Strong Buying Interest

The rally was accompanied by exceptionally high trading activity, indicating aggressive buying momentum in the counter. Around 52.39 crore shares changed hands during the session, nearly 3.9 times higher than the average trading volume of 1.41 crore shares.

Market participants attributed the sharp spike in volumes to renewed optimism surrounding the company’s future prospects following the Adani Group transaction.

Adani Power To Acquire 24% Stake

Investor sentiment strengthened after Adani Power announced definitive agreements with Jaiprakash Associates as part of the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

Under the agreement, Adani Power will acquire a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures from Jaiprakash Associates for a cash consideration of ₹2,993.59 crore.

The development is being viewed positively by the market, as investors expect the transaction to improve financial stability and provide stronger strategic backing to Jaiprakash Power Ventures going forward.

Valuation Still Appears Attractive

Despite the sharp rally, analysts believe the stock continues to trade at relatively inexpensive valuations compared to several sector peers.

The company’s return on capital employed (ROCE) stands at 6.3%, while its enterprise value-to-capital employed ratio remains close to 1, suggesting the stock may still be available at a valuation discount.

Additionally, the current market price remains well below its 52-week high of ₹27.62, leaving room for possible re-rating if operational performance improves over the coming quarters.

Financial Performance Remains A Concern

However, the company continues to face operational and profitability challenges.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported a net loss of ₹13.37 crore in Q4 FY26, highlighting continued pressure on earnings. The company’s average ROCE remains subdued at around 7.29%, reflecting relatively weak capital efficiency.

Further, operating profit growth has remained modest, with a five-year CAGR of just 3.84%, raising concerns about the pace of long-term business expansion.

Strong Long-Term Returns Despite Volatility

Even with recent financial weakness, the stock has delivered substantial long-term gains to investors.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares have risen 25.84% over the past one year, significantly outperforming the BSE Sensex, which declined 7.5% during the same period.

Over a longer horizon, the stock has generated more than 240% returns in three years and over 370% returns in five years, making it one of the stronger performers among turnaround and power-sector-linked plays.

The sharp rally in Jaiprakash Power Ventures reflects growing investor optimism after Adani Power’s proposed stake acquisition. While the deal has improved sentiment and revived hopes of strategic transformation, investors may continue to closely monitor the company’s profitability, operational execution, and capital efficiency before factoring in a sustained long-term re-rating.

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