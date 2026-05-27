JSW Energy shares jump 4% on raising Rs 4000 Crore

Shares of JSW Energy soared as much as 5.7% intraaday to touch its 52-week high price of 608.90, after the company successfully raised ₹4,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking the company’s second equity fundraising since its listing in 2010. The fundraising attracted strong participation from leading domestic and global institutional investors, reinforcing market confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The company allotted 7.61 crore equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹525 per share. The issue price was offered at a 1.69% discount, or ₹9.05 lower, than the SEBI floor price of ₹534.05 per share.

The finance committee approved the closure of the QIP after receiving robust applications and funds from institutional investors. Major participants in the issue included SBI Mutual Fund, GQG Partners, BlackRock, and several leading insurance companies. JSW Energy noted that many investors had also participated in its previous equity raise, indicating continued institutional confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

According to the company, the fresh capital infusion will significantly strengthen its balance sheet, reduce net leverage, improve liquidity, and support its aggressive expansion plans across renewable energy, thermal power, and energy storage businesses.

JSW Energy also highlighted additional liquidity support from a recent promoter preferential allotment and the monetisation of JSW Steel shares worth nearly ₹3,150 crore. The company aims to reduce its net leverage ratio to below 5x by 2030 as part of its long-term financial strategy.

Joint Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mahendra described the successful fundraising as a strong endorsement of JSW Energy’s long-term vision and India’s growing power sector opportunities. CFO Prabhakaran Chandrasekaran said the QIP reflects the company’s disciplined capital allocation approach and is expected to improve the bottom line through deleveraging.

Jefferies India acted as the sole Book Running Lead Manager for the issue.

JSW Energy Share Price Performance

JSW Energy shares have witnessed steady momentum in recent weeks amid optimism around its expansion strategy and improving financial position. The stock has gained nearly 6% over the last one week, around 4% in the past month, and approximately 13% on a year-to-date basis.

The stock touched a 52-week high of 608.90 today, coming just after 3 weeks of touching ₹585.65 on April 28, 2026, while the 52-week low stood at ₹427.75 on January 27, 2026. As of May 26, 2026, the company’s market capitalisation was close to ₹1 lakh crore at ₹99,972 crore.

Focus on Renewable Energy and Expansion

The successful QIP is expected to accelerate JSW Energy’s expansion across renewable energy projects, thermal power capacity additions, and energy storage platforms. With India’s energy demand continuing to rise, the company is positioning itself as a major player in the country’s evolving power sector landscape.

The fundraising also comes at a time when investors are increasingly backing companies focused on energy transition, infrastructure growth, and long-term power generation opportunities.

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