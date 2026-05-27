Why is Adani Total Gas rising today?

City gas distribution stocks witnessed a strong rally on today after another round of CNG price hikes across India boosted investor sentiment. Rising fuel prices and expectations of better margins pushed shares of major city gas companies higher, with Adani Total Gas (ATGL) emerging as the top gainer.

The latest increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices comes amid rising global energy costs, volatility in crude oil markets, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Investors are now considering that city gas distributors could see improved realizations and stronger profitability in the coming quarters.

Adani Total Gas Leads Rally in City Gas Stocks

Shares of Adani Total Gas surged as much as 11% to ₹791 apiece, making it the biggest gainer among city gas companies. Since May 15, the stock has rallied nearly 16% as multiple rounds of CNG price hikes improved sector sentiment.

CNG Price Today: IGL Raises Prices Again

Indraprastha Gas Limited increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

Previous CNG Price Hikes by IGL

₹2/kg hike on May 15

₹1/kg hike on May 17

₹1/kg hike on May 23

₹2/kg hike on May 26

With the latest revision, total CNG price hikes since May 15 now stand at ₹6 per kg.

Latest IGL CNG Prices

Delhi: ₹91.70/kg

Gurugram: ₹88.12/kg

Ajmer: ₹92.44/kg

The steady rise in CNG prices reflects increasing input costs faced by city gas distributors amid elevated global energy prices.

Why Are CNG Prices Rising?

The recent gas price hike has been driven by several global and domestic factors:

Rising global energy costs

Volatility in crude oil markets

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia

Gradual pricing revisions by city gas distributors

Analysts believe these price increases could help companies offset higher procurement costs and improve operating margins.

Oil Marketing Companies See Profit Booking

While city gas stocks gained sharply, shares of oil marketing companies saw profit booking after recent rallies.

Companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) witnessed selling pressure during the session.

Petrol and diesel prices have cumulatively increased by around ₹7.50 per litre since May 15, adding to broader fuel inflation concerns.

Outlook for City Gas Distribution Companies

Market participants expect city gas distributors to benefit from higher realizations as fuel prices continue to rise. CNG remains one of India’s most important transportation fuels, widely used in buses, taxis, commercial fleets, and private vehicles.

Investors will now closely track future gas price revisions, global energy trends, and demand growth in India’s city gas distribution sector.

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