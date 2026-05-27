Why is Adani Total Gas rising today?

City gas distribution stocks witnessed a strong rally on today after another round of CNG price hikes across India boosted investor sentiment. Rising fuel prices and expectations of better margins pushed shares of major city gas companies higher, with Adani Total Gas (ATGL) emerging as the top gainer.
The latest increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices comes amid rising global energy costs, volatility in crude oil markets, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Investors are now considering that city gas distributors could see improved realizations and stronger profitability in the coming quarters.
Shares of Adani Total Gas surged as much as 11% to ₹791 apiece, making it the biggest gainer among city gas companies. Since May 15, the stock has rallied nearly 16% as multiple rounds of CNG price hikes improved sector sentiment.
Indraprastha Gas Limited increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks.
With the latest revision, total CNG price hikes since May 15 now stand at ₹6 per kg.
The steady rise in CNG prices reflects increasing input costs faced by city gas distributors amid elevated global energy prices.
The recent gas price hike has been driven by several global and domestic factors:
Analysts believe these price increases could help companies offset higher procurement costs and improve operating margins.
While city gas stocks gained sharply, shares of oil marketing companies saw profit booking after recent rallies.
Companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) witnessed selling pressure during the session.
Petrol and diesel prices have cumulatively increased by around ₹7.50 per litre since May 15, adding to broader fuel inflation concerns.
Market participants expect city gas distributors to benefit from higher realizations as fuel prices continue to rise. CNG remains one of India’s most important transportation fuels, widely used in buses, taxis, commercial fleets, and private vehicles.
Investors will now closely track future gas price revisions, global energy trends, and demand growth in India’s city gas distribution sector.
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