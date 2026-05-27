Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat | HDFC Bank, Coal India in spotlight

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on May 27, 2026, with Nifty barely moving at 23,907 and Sensex slipping 141 points to close at 75,867, as profit booking after the recent rally and a sharp fall in HDFC Bank following internal governance concerns kept markets under pressure. Renewed US-Iran tensions and cautious global sentiment added to the headwinds, though strong buying in Media, Metal, Energy, and Auto stocks prevented a deeper decline and kept the session largely range-bound.
1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited – closing at 403.05 up by 4.51%
2. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 300.50 up by 2.73%
3. Eternal Limited – closing at 255.71 up by 2.21%
4. NTPC Limited – closing at 397.85 up by 2.09%
1. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 610.45 down by 1.36%
2. Wipro Limited – closing at 201.70 down by 1.00%
1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited –
Also read – Government to divest 2% in Coal India to raise Rs 5000 Crore
2. Hindalco Industries Limited –
3. HDFC Bank Limited –
Read the full story explained here
|
Indices
|
Change
|
3.05%
|
1.77%
|
1.67%
|
1.45%
|
0.86%
|
0.63%
|
0.53%
|
-0.69%
|
-0.46%
|
-0.27%
Media (+3.05%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors showed strong buying interest in entertainment and broadcasting stocks after recent corrections. Positive risk appetite in broader markets and expectations of improving advertising demand supported the rally in media counters.
Energy (+1.77%) and Metal (+1.67%) also gained due to strength in global commodity prices and hopes that easing US-Iran tensions could stabilize global demand conditions.
Auto (+1.45%) witnessed buying interest as softer crude oil prices improved margin outlook for automobile companies and reduced concerns around input and fuel costs.
Infrastructure (+0.86%), Consumer Durables (+0.63%), and Chemicals (+0.53%) also traded higher on expectations of stable domestic demand and improving economic activity.
However, Financial Services Ex-Bank (-0.69%), Private Banks (-0.46%), and Oil & Gas (-0.27%) remained under pressure due to profit booking, concerns around FII selling, and continued uncertainty linked to crude oil price volatility and geopolitical developments.
May 27, 2026, reflected a range-bound and volatile trading session in the Indian stock market as geopolitical concerns, profit booking, and weakness in financial heavyweights kept investor sentiment cautious:
• Media, Energy, Metal, and Auto sectors outperformed due to strong buying interest, improving commodity sentiment, easing crude oil concerns, and hopes of stable global demand conditions
• Infrastructure, Consumer Durables, and Chemicals also traded higher on expectations of improving domestic economic activity and resilient consumption demand
• Financial Services, Private Banks, and Oil & Gas sectors remained under pressure due to profit booking, concerns around FII selling, crude oil volatility, and weakness in major banking stocks like HDFC Bank
With Nifty closing marginally lower by 6.55 points (-0.03%), Sensex declining 141.90 points (-0.19%), and Bank Nifty falling 239.05 points (-0.43%), market sentiment remained cautious amid renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions, profit booking after the recent rally, continued FII selling concerns, and pressure on financial heavyweight stocks despite resilience in broader sectors like metals, media, and energy.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.