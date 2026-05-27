Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat | HDFC Bank, Coal India in spotlight

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on May 27, 2026, with Nifty barely moving at 23,907 and Sensex slipping 141 points to close at 75,867, as profit booking after the recent rally and a sharp fall in HDFC Bank following internal governance concerns kept markets under pressure. Renewed US-Iran tensions and cautious global sentiment added to the headwinds, though strong buying in Media, Metal, Energy, and Auto stocks prevented a deeper decline and kept the session largely range-bound.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,907.15 down 6.55 points (0.03%)

Sensex ended at 75,867.80, down 141.90 points (0.19%)

Nifty Bank settled at 54,853.85, down 239.05 points (0.43%)

Top Gainers

1. T ata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited – closing at 403.05 up by 4.51%

2. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 300.50 up by 2.73%

3. Eternal Limited – closing at 255.71 up by 2.21%

4. NTPC Limited – closing at 397.85 up by 2.09%

Top Losers

1. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 610.45 down by 1.36%

2. Wipro Limited – closing at 201.70 down by 1.00%



Trending stocks

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited –

Closed at ₹273.30, down 4.94%

Shares of ONGC fell sharply after the company reported a weaker-than-expected Q4 FY26 performance, with investors reacting negatively to rising operational costs and exploration-related write-offs.

Profit Growth Remained Modest: ONGC reported a 3% YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to ₹6,649.97 crore, while revenue from operations increased marginally to ₹35,928.18 crore, reflecting subdued overall growth.

Higher Exploration Write-Offs Weighed on Sentiment: The company wrote off ₹4,876.75 crore in exploration well costs during the quarter after several wells failed to yield commercial hydrocarbon discoveries, increasing investor concerns around profitability and operational efficiency.

Full-Year Profit Declined: For FY26, ONGC reported a 7.6% decline in annual net profit to ₹32,894 crore, which further weighed on investor sentiment despite the company announcing a final dividend of ₹1 per share for the financial year.

Also read – Government to divest 2% in Coal India to raise Rs 5000 Crore

2. Hindalco Industries Limited –

Closed at ₹ 1,150.50 up 4.23%

Shares of Hindalco Industries and Nalco surged sharply after global aluminium prices climbed to their highest level in nearly four years amid rising geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.

Aluminium Prices Hit 4-Year High: Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to around $3,672 per metric tonne as fears of supply disruptions and production cuts supported global metal prices.

China Production Cut Concerns Boosted Sentiment: Investor optimism increased after reports suggested Chinese authorities may ask aluminium smelters to reduce output amid rising scrutiny over energy consumption and industrial emissions.

West Asia Conflict Triggered Supply Concerns: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz increased fears of global aluminium supply shortages, supporting higher commodity prices and metal stocks.

Strong Earnings Outlook Supported Rally: Market participants remained positive on Hindalco’s near-term outlook due to expectations of strong operational performance, improving business segment growth, and better profitability from rising aluminium prices globally.

3. HDFC Bank Limited –

Closed at ₹ 759.15 down 2.54%

Shares of HDFC Bank declined sharply after reports emerged regarding an internal vigilance investigation linked to alleged differential interest payments worth ₹45 crore made to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Internal Investigation Raised Investor Concerns: According to media reports, the bank’s Audit Committee had initiated a vigilance probe after internal audit findings flagged certain transactions and rated the functioning of the marketing department as “unsatisfactory.”

Senior Management Accountability Fears Hurt Sentiment : Reports suggested that accountability was identified among several senior executives, including MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, which increased uncertainty among investors regarding governance and internal controls.

Former Chairman’s Resignation Added to Concerns: Investor sentiment weakened further after reports highlighted that former chairman Atanu Chakraborty had resigned earlier citing issues not aligned with his “values and ethics,” raising concerns around internal practices within the bank.

Bank Rejected Allegations but Stock Remained Under Pressure: HDFC Bank strongly denied any wrongdoing and stated that it has a robust internal oversight framework in place. However, despite the clarification, investors remained cautious, leading to selling pressure in the stock.

Read the full story explained here

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Media (+3.05%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors showed strong buying interest in entertainment and broadcasting stocks after recent corrections. Positive risk appetite in broader markets and expectations of improving advertising demand supported the rally in media counters.

Energy (+1.77%) and Metal (+1.67%) also gained due to strength in global commodity prices and hopes that easing US-Iran tensions could stabilize global demand conditions.

Auto (+1.45%) witnessed buying interest as softer crude oil prices improved margin outlook for automobile companies and reduced concerns around input and fuel costs.

Infrastructure (+0.86%), Consumer Durables (+0.63%), and Chemicals (+0.53%) also traded higher on expectations of stable domestic demand and improving economic activity.

However, Financial Services Ex-Bank (-0.69%), Private Banks (-0.46%), and Oil & Gas (-0.27%) remained under pressure due to profit booking, concerns around FII selling, and continued uncertainty linked to crude oil price volatility and geopolitical developments.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

Renewed US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Weighed on Sentiment

Investor sentiment remained cautious after reports of fresh US military operations in southern Iran increased fears of a broader Middle East conflict. Rising geopolitical uncertainty pushed crude oil prices higher and reduced global risk appetite across equity markets. Profit Booking After Recent Market Rally

After the strong rally in the previous two trading sessions, investors booked profits at higher levels near key resistance zones. This led to selling pressure in benchmark indices, dragging the Sensex below the 76,000 mark and Nifty below 23,900 during volatile trade. Weakness in Financial Heavyweights Pressured Markets

Large-cap financial stocks came under pressure, particularly HDFC Bank, after reports emerged regarding an internal vigilance investigation linked to certain transactions. Selling in heavyweight banking stocks negatively impacted benchmark indices and overall market sentiment. Cautious Outlook Despite Strong Domestic Fundamentals

Markets remained range-bound as investors balanced improving prospects of a possible US-Iran peace deal against concerns around near-term earnings softness and continued FII selling. Although domestic inflows supported midcaps, uncertainty around Q1 FY27 earnings and global developments kept investors cautious in the broader market.

Summary –

May 27, 2026, reflected a range-bound and volatile trading session in the Indian stock market as geopolitical concerns, profit booking, and weakness in financial heavyweights kept investor sentiment cautious:

• Media, Energy, Metal, and Auto sectors outperformed due to strong buying interest, improving commodity sentiment, easing crude oil concerns, and hopes of stable global demand conditions

• Infrastructure, Consumer Durables, and Chemicals also traded higher on expectations of improving domestic economic activity and resilient consumption demand

• Financial Services, Private Banks, and Oil & Gas sectors remained under pressure due to profit booking, concerns around FII selling, crude oil volatility, and weakness in major banking stocks like HDFC Bank

With Nifty closing marginally lower by 6.55 points (-0.03%), Sensex declining 141.90 points (-0.19%), and Bank Nifty falling 239.05 points (-0.43%), market sentiment remained cautious amid renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions, profit booking after the recent rally, continued FII selling concerns, and pressure on financial heavyweight stocks despite resilience in broader sectors like metals, media, and energy.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.