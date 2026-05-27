Suzlon Shares jump 5%. Closes in green for third straight session

India’s renewable energy transition continues to gather momentum, and Suzlon Energy appears to be emerging as one of the key beneficiaries. The company reported a strong performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), driven by higher wind turbine deliveries, improved operational execution, and a healthy order pipeline.

Suzlon’s latest earnings indicate that India’s wind energy sector may be moving beyond policy optimism into a more execution-driven growth phase.

Suzlon Q4FY26 Financial Performance

Suzlon reported a sharp improvement across key financial metrics during the quarter:

Revenue surged 45% year-on-year (YoY) to nearly ₹5,500 crore.

EBITDA rose 39% YoY to ₹964 crore, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 51% YoY to ₹833 crore, signaling improved profitability and scale benefits.

The strong growth was largely supported by higher project deliveries and sustained demand in the wind energy sector.

Deliveries and Order Book Remain Robust

One of the key highlights of the quarter was Suzlon’s delivery performance.

Q4 deliveries increased 45% YoY to 830 MW.

FY26 total deliveries stood at 2,456 MW, broadly aligned with the company’s 60% annual growth guidance.

The company’s order book also remained healthy at 5,892 MW, including a fresh 195 MW order secured in May. A strong order pipeline provides better revenue visibility for the coming quarters and reinforces demand momentum in the renewable energy space.

Execution Challenges Still Under Watch

Despite the strong quarterly performance, the broader wind energy sector has faced execution-related bottlenecks in recent years.

Earlier concerns had emerged due to the widening gap between turbine deliveries and actual project installations. During FY25, the industry reported around 1,550 MW in deliveries but only 336 MW in installations, highlighting challenges in project commissioning.

The delays were largely linked to:

Transmission infrastructure bottlenecks

Grid stability concerns

Regulatory approvals and project clearances

However, management commentary suggests that the execution cycle may now be improving meaningfully. The recent rise in installations and deliveries indicates that several operational hurdles could gradually be easing.

Stock Market Reaction

Suzlon shares reacted positively to the earnings announcement.

The stock closed at ₹57.75 on the NSE, gaining 5.81% for the day and extending its winning streak to three consecutive trading sessions.

Additional market highlights:

Trading volumes stood at 664.22 lakh shares versus the one-month average of 903.15 lakh shares.

June futures for Suzlon traded at ₹55.27, up 0.45% intraday.

Despite the recent rally, the stock remains down nearly 11.68% over the past year.

Over the last one year, Suzlon has declined 17.29%, underperforming both the broader NIFTY 50 and the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Energy index declined around 0.48% over the past month but gained 0.91% during the trading session.

Outlook for Suzlon and India’s Wind Energy Sector

Suzlon’s Q4FY26 performance reflects improving momentum in India’s wind power ecosystem. Strong deliveries, a large order book, and rising profitability suggest that the sector may be entering a more stable execution phase after years of infrastructure and regulatory hurdles.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor:

Installation conversion rates

Grid and transmission readiness

Execution timelines

Order inflows and margin sustainability

If execution bottlenecks continue to ease, Suzlon could benefit significantly from India’s expanding renewable energy ambitions and increasing focus on clean power capacity additions.